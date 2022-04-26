Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Bus Pop-Up Has The Most Insta-Worthy Photo Booth

Do you want to go to prom with Olivia Rodrigo? The recent Grammy-winner kicked off her debut concert tour on April 5 in Portland, OR to a sold out crowd, and the Sour tour is set to run until the end of May, making stops in major cities along the way. While fans are excited to dress up in their cute concert ‘fits and cry-sing along to songs like “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” the Sour tour bus experience for Olivia Rodrigo fans will also be available for Livies to enjoy.

The Sour tour bus experience is tagging along with Rodrigo in select cities to offer fans a chance to really immerse themselves in the Sour experience before the concert. The bus is making its debut in New York City on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27 for her shows at Radio City Music Hall, and the Insta posts from the experience are everything. Not only does the Sour tour bus experience give fans a chance to snap some cute pics with their besties, but you can also get your tour merch embroidered as well. The best part of all is you don’t need to buy a ticket to visit the experience. You don’t even need a ticket to the sold out concert to check out the Sour tour bus either.

The @officialsourtour Instagram account stopped by the Sour tour bus experience in NYC, and posted in their stories, “Just so you all know, I didn’t tickets. I’m here for merch since I love Liv!” So, if you’re a fan who’s been playing “Traitor” on repeat ever since tickets went on sale and you missed out, you can still get the Sour tour experience. That’s only if the bus is making a stop in your city.

What Cities Are Getting The Sour Tour Bus Experience?

According to the official Instagram account, the Sour tour bus experience will be taking a break after the New York City shows, but will be back for Rodrigo’s stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania starting May 6. Here are all the upcoming stops of the Sour tour bus experience:

April 26 & 27 — Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York

— Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York May 6 & May 7 — The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 10 — Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee

— Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee May 12 — 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas

— 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas May 14 — Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas

— Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas May 17 — Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona

— Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona May 18 — The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park in San Diego, California

— The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park in San Diego, California May 21 — Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California

— Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California May 24 & May 25 — Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California

— Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California May 27 — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California

What Can You Do At The Sour Tour Bus Experience?

If you happen to stop by the bus experience, you’ll have a chance to buy some official Sour tour merch. The merch includes adorable tees ($40), hoodies ($80), totes bags ($25), and even bucket hats ($35). There’s also a Dickies embroidery stand, but according to @officialsourtour, the free embroidery is only available if you buy the Dickies Sour tour merch. Some of the cute designs you can choose to have embroidered on your merch include a smiley face and a butterfly.

How To Get A Sour Yearbook Instagram Reel

Along with the merch, fans also have a chance to capture the moment with a Sour yearbook Instagram Reel. The photo booth fits the prom theme that Rodrigo has set for some of her Sour tour dates. For Gracie Abrams’ last night on the Sour tour, Rodrigo announced she wanted to make her Detroit show a Sour prom and asked fans to dress up for the occasion. The “Brutal” singer loved getting dressed up so much that she said, “I kinda wanna do it again,” and invited fans to keep the prom theme going for the rest of the tour. With a purple foil backdrop, the Sour tour bus photo experience is definitely giving prom vibes.

So, if you haven’t already picked out your concert ‘fit or just want an excuse to wear your prom dress one more time, stopping by the Sour tour bus experience is a must. You can snap some cute pics in your prom best to post to the ‘Gram. If you use #SOURyearbook in your IG post, you may even be featured on the Sour yearbook page. The experience is first come, first served, so you’ll want to line up early. Also keep in mind that the hours for the bus experience in New York City are from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., but may be different in other cities, so you’ll want to check it out before you go.