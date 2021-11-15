Taylor Lautner — the actor best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight films *and* being Taylor Swift’s least problematic ex — got down on one knee on Nov. 11, 2021 to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome. A year later, on Nov. 11, 2022, they got married. And thus, there are now two Taylor Lautners in the world.

While she’s not as familiar with a red carpet as her husband, the lady Lautner (who goes by “Tay” while her hubby goes by “Taylor”) — a nurse from California — is no stranger to social media attention, having garnered 1.3 million Instagram followers and landed brand partnerships with the likes of Too Faced Cosmetics and FLO vitamins. Although their romance has been relatively low-key (and seemingly free of Hollywood drama), fans have had a front-row seat to much of their relationship, since Taylor and Tay have documented a number of milestones (most often on Instagram) — celebrating birthdays, graduations, and family weddings together.

But what brought the two Taylors to where they are now? And what has Taylor and Tay’s relationship timeline looked like up until now? Let’s dive into their adorable history, starting from the very beginning.

Oct. 28, 2018: They Became Instagram Official

Introduced by Taylor’s sister, Makena Moore, the two have been together since 2018. They originally sparked dating rumors that September when they attended a wedding together. Taylor officially confirmed his relationship with Tay in October, sharing photos of the two of them in matching Space Jam-themed costumes on Oct. 28, 2018, just before Halloween.

Jan. 13, 2019: They Started Going Out & About

In one of their first public appearances together, Taylor and Tay attended a New Orleans Saints’ game with friends on January 13, 2019. Both wore matching Alvin Kamara jerseys in honor of the team’s running back.

Dec. 2, 2019: Taylor Celebrated Tay’s Nursing School Graduation

On Dec. 2, 2019, Tay graduated from nursing school — an accomplishment Taylor applauded on Instagram the next day. “This angel just graduated nursing school and I couldn’t be more proud,” he wrote.

A few days later, Tay posted a photo of herself hugging Taylor just after graduating. ​​“Where to even begin,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations. Thank you for your calming hugs when I would be getting an anxiety attack. Thank you for supporting me endlessly. You mean the world to me & I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

September 2020: They Attended Taylor’s Sister’s Wedding Together

In September 2020, Moore tied the knot, marrying her now-husband Jacob Moore at Ramble Creek Vineyard in Tennessee. Both Taylor and Tay spent the day by her side as the brother-of-the-bride and a bridesmaid, respectively.

July 2021: They Got A Dog Together

Both dog lovers, Taylor and Tay welcomed the very teensy (and very cute!) Remi into their home in July 2021 — a sibling for Taylor’s own pup, Lily. While it’s unclear when, exactly, Taylor and Tay moved in together, they seemed to be sharing a place when Remi joined their lives.

Nov. 11 2021: They Got Engaged

Taylor asked Tay to marry him on Nov. 11, 2021. With a backdrop of pillar candles, roses, and a red neon sign that says “Lautner” (obviously), the couple chose to spend their lives together, sharing their engagement on Instagram with captions like, “And just like that, all my wishes came true” and “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU” (in caps, of course).

April 11, 2022: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Taylor presented at the 2022 CMT Awards, he brought his fiancée Tay along with him to dazzle on the red carpet.

Nov. 11 2022: They Got Married

Exactly one year after their engagement, Taylor and Tay got married during a romantic, stunning ceremony at a California vineyard. "Everything felt so surreal," Tay told People about the big day. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Feb. 1, 2023: They Launched Their Podcast

The married couple launched a podcast about mental health in early 2023, bringing in celebrity guests as well as discussing their own lives on their show.

March 17, 2023: They Got Matching Tattoos

In celebration of Tay’s 26th birthday, Taylor hired a tattoo artist to come to their home and give them each matching tattoos of their wedding date, 11.11.22. Tay captioned her Instagram video of the special day with, “best birthday surprise ever😍🤍.”

July 8, 2023: Tay Supported Taylor’s Collab With Taylor Swift

Taylor to the power of three! It was a blast from the past when Taylor starred in Swift’s “I Can See You” music video after the two briefly dated way back in 2009 — and Tay was all for it. Actually, Tay had long been a Swiftie, so for her, it was a big freakin’ deal.

Tay shared her excitement over hanging with Swift on IG, posting a pic of herself, her hubby, and Swift on the music video set, as well as an old photo from when she met Swift at a 2010 concert. She captioned the post: “@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don’t think there is anything you can’t do) but you are also one of THE kindest people. You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend🫶🏼”

Taylor addressed what it was like for his wife to hang with his famous ex a few weeks later on his and Tay’s podcast, The Squeeze. “I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it,” Taylor said on the July 19 episode . “We’re just confident in our relationship. [Tay] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person ... So, it kind of was just a perfect situation.”

Nov. 11, 2023: They Celebrated Their First Year Of Marriage

One year down, and they were still feeling the love just as much as their first day married. On the one-year anniversary of their wedding, each Taylor took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

"My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary!” Tay wrote. “Being your wife is my absolute favorite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours."

Taylor said in his post, "365 days of having the honor to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy ;) Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2!"

Feb. 8, 2024: They Shared A Glam Dress

The Lautners proved humor and fashion are the keys to keeping any marriage fun. Before they stepped out to attend the 13th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 8, Taylor tried on his wife’s chic black dress for a pair of jokey TikToks. Tay’s video showed that both of them could rock the look, while Taylor put on his best over-it supermodel impression in his own video in the gown.