Can I be honest for a sec? I probably shop at Zara at least once a week, sale or no sale, because I really love to try out trends at reasonable prices. So when I know the Zara Black Friday Sale 2018 is fast approaching, it can be kinda hard to convince myself to hold off on shopping til then — that is, until I hear how good the deals are, because they're usually worth the wait. While Zara hasn't yet confirmed their 2018 sale info, they'll likely be blessing us with major savings once again, if past Black Friday sales are any indication. Since 2014, the brand has typically offered 30 percent off the entire store. Even though we probably won't know this year's deal for sure until right before the sale goes live, I have a feeling the savings will be similar this time around.

So, what's worth picking up when the time comes to shop? Luckily for you, I consider myself a certified Zara expert, and I've made sure to scope out the best of the best, which I'm willing to share with you so long as you don't buy the last of anything in my size. First up in my must-haves is a statement purse: sometimes it can be hard to spend money on trendy items because they won't always be as "in" as they are in the moment, so snagging items on sale can make justifying them a bit easier. I'm loving the Animal Print Round Crossbody Bag ($50, zara.com) thanks to its combination of trendy snakeskin print and the unique circular shape. I also love that this bag comes with both a chain strap and a top handle, so you can wear it a few different ways.

Zara has some really great footwear that manages to channel designer vibes with way lower price tags — let's use these Heeled Ankle Boots With Buckle ($60, zara.com) as Exhibit A. Seriously, the buckle detail makes a basic block heeled bootie look so high fashion, and throwing these on with your everyday looks is guaranteed to elevate your fall and winter wardrobe.

If, like me, you've already purchased too many sweaters this season to possibly justify another, allow me to draw your attention to the Long Cable Knit Dress ($70, zara.com), which is technically not a sweater but has the same chic, cozy vibes. I could easily see this becoming a go-to piece in my winter wardrobe, and paired with the boots and snakeskin bag I mentioned above? That's a damn good look, if I do say so myself.

It wouldn't be right of me to not recommend the Corduroy Skipper Cap ($26, zara.com), because I bought it last week to mask a bad hair day and I've been wearing it every day since. It turns out, you get more compliments from accessorizing with a cute hat than from actually washing and styling your hair. The former is also way easier, so consider me Team Hat for the upcoming months.

Last but not least, a fuzzy, teddy bear-inspired coat is a must this season, and the Soft Faux Fur Coat in Burgundy ($100, zara.com) comes in such a rich shade to compliment the cozy texture. The snap button closures make it easy to throw on and go, and I know it's hard to tell because of all the fuzz, but don't worry — it has pockets.

Did this roundup get your shopping senses tingling? I hope so! Head over to the Zara website now and start bookmarking your favorite pieces, because once they announce the official details of their Black Friday sale, it's only a matter of time before the good stuff sells out. Go forth and shop!