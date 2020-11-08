There is a wonderful energetic shift taking place this week, and if you're sensitive to cosmic energy, you'll definitely notice the difference. If you've been feeling stagnant, sluggish, and uninspired, it should send you fireworks of motivation. However, don't expect this shift to come easy. Challenging moments are soon followed by beautiful ones and your November 9, 2020 weekly horoscope is no different. The week begins with a tense opposition between affectionate Venus and aggressive Mars (while in retrograde), encouraging boiling points to overflow and tensions to finally burst, especially when it comes to your relationships.

However, you'll quickly be met with eye-opening and spiritually invigorating energy that will help you get over it. The sun in transformative Scorpio will form a trine with dreamy Neptune on Nov. 10, stimulating your imagination and encouraging kindness and compassion. This will help you harness your soul purpose, set aside your ego, and focus on more important things. When Mercury — planet of communication — enters deep and intuitive Scorpio on Nov. 10, conversations will edge toward taboo subjects and secrets will be exchanged. It will also help you penetrate superficial surfaces and discover the raw truth. When Jupiter — planet of expansion and wisdom — joins forces with Pluto — planet of death and rebirth — for the last time this year on Nov. 12, it will reinvigorate your ambitious side and give you a glimpse of what you're willing to sacrifice in order to make a name for yourself in this world.

Ambition will be a hallmark of the shift that takes place this week. This is all thanks to Mars retrograde finally coming to an end on Nov. 13. Mars is the planet of drive, courage, competition, and passion, and since it stationed retrograde on Sept. 9, it's likely been deflating your energy, zapping your interest, and possibly even intensifying conflicts. The whole experience can feel like a heavy weight shackled to your ankle. Luckily, when this retrograde ends, you may feel like that weight has been lifted and you are finally able to run as fast as you can. However, you won't feel completely back to normal until January 2021, when the post-retrograde shadow dissipates.

Mars direct isn't the only reason you're feeling inspired. The sun will form a sextile with the Jupiter-Pluto conjunction on Nov. 14, pulling you deeper toward your desires. When a new moon in Scorpio takes place on Nov. 15, you will have all the spiritual fire you need to lay down the groundwork for a beautiful new beginning. Look to the astrological house that is ruled by Scorpio in your birth chart to figure out exactly how this new moon will affect you.

All of this sounds lovely, I know, but take care when romantic Venus forms a square with obsessive Pluto on Nov. 15, ending the week on an intense and emotionally charged note. This transit could stir feelings of jealousy and insecurity, raising the stakes and encouraging impulsive behavior. Do your best to always take the high road in any situation and you'll thank yourself later.

Aries

You may have to push through the tough parts before you can get to the beautiful parts. Don't get discouraged if your hands get dirty when you start taking action. Remember who you are when you're on your own and remember that you don't need anything or anyone to complete you. If a relationship is causing harm to your self-esteem, then it's not benefitting you the way a relationship should.

Taurus

You're understanding what a relationship means to you and whether your current relationships mesh with your truth. All you have control over is yourself, so take time to improve your abilities as a partner. It may feel difficult to keep up with all the items on your to-do list, so don't punish yourself for not meeting standards that may be too high. After all, you're only human.

Gemini

You may be thinking about the way each tiny decision has a consequence. Over time, these decisions add up to something major. What baby steps can you take toward your success? How can you improve your routine? Danger may feel especially alluring to you this week, so remember to be cautious with your heart. You don't want to put your trust in something that could hurt you.

Cancer

Now's not the time to stand in the way of your own joy. Joy is not a treat you give yourself when you've done something to deserve it. Joy is an artistic venture, a reconnection with your inner child, and the ability to live in the present moment. You may feel especially guarded this week, so trust your intuition when it comes to your safety. But don't let your caution come at the cost of your creativity.

Leo

What do you need in order to feel comforted? Safe? Nurtured? It's time to round up all of those things and infuse your life with them. Start planting the seeds for a home that you can always return to and be your truest self. Your thoughts may drift to negative places this week, so stave off the anxiety by staying grounded. Remember to be patient and honest with others and with yourself.

Virgo

Your mind is buzzing and you're feeling inspired to learn more, speak your mind, and discover intellectual activities. It's time to use your brain in a more meaningful way and remember that you're not an old dog that can't learn new tricks. The level of stability in your life may feel threatened this week, so remember to keep calm. The ground may crumble beneath you before reforming with more strength.

Libra

Although excitement comes with a little chaos, now is not the time to satisfy your desire for danger. Instead, focus on how you can save up for a rainy day or build something that will withstand external forces. You'll thank yourself later. But if you're feeling unhappy with yourself at the moment, try choosing kindness and self-love instead. You're being your harshest critic when you should be your biggest supporter.

Scorpio

Who are you, really? Not the person you pretend to be. Not the person you once were. Not the person you think you are. But who are you and who do you want to be? Speak these desires into existence. Your power to manifest is stronger than ever. A secret may threaten a relationship this week. The truth may come out and surprise you. However painful it may be, the truth will always set you free.

Sagittarius

It's time to tend to your spirit. There's a part of you no one else ever sees; the part of you no one has a relationship with but you. Nurture that part of you. See your inner beauty and realize that it's OK to have a beautiful secret. You may be forced to choose between your own truth and the demands of a community or group of friends. Listen to your gut and don't let anyone take advantage of you.

Capricorn

You have so much power to make a difference in this world. By embracing your individuality and rebelling against the status quo, you're already making the world a better place. Make it a better place for someone less fortunate than you. Do it because it's the right thing to do, not because you want to be recognized for it. It will mean so much more to you and to them.

Aquarius

There's nothing you can't conquer if you set your mind to it. You're feeling competitive and authoritative, so take ownership of your life. The world belongs to you just as much as it belongs to anyone else. As you strive to achieve your goals and discover new things, you may feel unsettled by the change. You might even prefer your comfort zone at times. Don't be fooled. You've far outgrown your comfort zone.

Pisces

You're letting go of so much of your ego this week. Reach out and connect with people who are nothing like you. Open your mind to beautiful new philosophies. Realize how much bigger the world is than you are. You may feel extra possessive and worried about losing control this week. Remember that nothing is ever promised to you in this life. Love means holding onto your ability to love in spite of that.