What's the strangest and most mysterious date of all? In my humble opinion, it's gotta be Feb. 29. After all, it only takes place every four years, making it quite the rarity. Because of how much this deviates from the calendrical norm, it almost feels as though Feb. 29 is a fantasy and there's no way it's really happening (no offense to those who were born on this day). Despite how much attention Leap Day attracts, you might be surprised to find out there really is no astrological implication behind Feb. 29. However, that doesn't mean it won't be full of surprises, and your Leap Day 2020 horoscope will give you the 411.

Leap Day always takes place during dreamy, artistic, and imaginative Pisces season. That alone makes this a beautiful day for introspective and meditative activities. With the waxing crescent moon transiting in grounded, sturdy, and sensual Taurus, you're also being rooted in the earth and encouraged to immerse yourself in the present moment. This is a perfect opportunity to plan a day dedicated to self-care, so do something that soothes your anxiety and puts your mind at ease. Why not spend the day exploring nature? Why not cook a flavorful meal and curl up with your favorite book? Whatever you decide to do, make sure it's healing.

However, let's not forget Mercury will be retrograde during this year's Leap Day, making this a time rife with confusion, missed connections, and nostalgia. Since Mercury will be forming a sextile with unpredictable Uranus, you may be rocked by unexpected revelations, especially as it pertains to the past. Prepare for twists, turns, and plenty of surprises, because Leap Day 2020 is most definitely living up to its mysterious reputation.

Aries

You may be processing some pretty intense revelations this upcoming Leap Day, so make sure you stay grounded. Do something that connects you with your body, such as going for a hike, eating your favorite meal, or acknowledging all that you're grateful for. It will all work out for the best.

Taurus

You might be learning some surprising information about certain friends of yours, but you may not know the whole story yet. Before you do something drastic, make sure it's in line with your own truth. Act according to your principles, not the influence of anyone else's.

Gemini

It's time to look inside your heart and be honest with yourself. Are you doing what you really would like to be doing? If your goals are not in line with your values, you'll keep running in to obstacles. Listen to your inner voice. You know whether this is the right path.

Cancer

You're on a journey, but you may not know where you're headed. Luckily, you don't have to. Embrace the idea that it's not about the destination at all. It's about continuing to move, even when you're not sure where you're headed next. You'll meet so many friends along the way.

Leo

A close, personal connection of yours may be headed in a direction you weren't expecting. Prepare for truths to reveal themselves, because the past may be coming back to haunt you. Just know that all of it is making you stronger and giving you the closure that you need.

Virgo

You may not be communicating well with someone close to you, creating drama that could have been avoided. It may be time to shift your perception of what a relationship looks like. No two relationships are ever the same. You get to decide the terms, together.

Libra

Your emotions may feel heavy and exhausting during Leap Day, so take things one step at a time. You don't need to make sense of everything all at once and you shouldn't let little mistakes overwhelm you. Try being a little more forgiving of yourself instead. You're doing your best.

Scorpio

You may experience creative revelations today, so make sure to take notes of your ideas. However, it might be heartache that's inspiring you most of all. If there's trouble in paradise, try not to ignore the problem until it's too late. Voice your concerns and listen in return.

Sagittarius

There may be conflicts at home that require your attention today, but don't let the stress of it all leave you feeling stagnant. Take action whenever you can. Watching the work pile up only makes things seem more insurmountable. The hardest part is always getting started.

Capricorn

You may be stumbling over your words, so make sure you think twice before you speak. You don't want to accidentally reveal a secret you were never supposed to tell, even if it is all in good fun. Trust that you can be the life of the party without trying so hard to entertain everyone.

Aquarius

You're feeling cozy and introverted today, so why not plan a low-key day in which you can have fun without even leaving the house? Just be careful not to get carried away with all that online shopping. It will be way too tempting to purchase all sorts of things you really don't need.

Pisces

You may not feel as though you're coming across the way you intend to. Just be careful before you do something drastic about it. You don't want to color your hair laundry detergent blue and regret it later. Think these decisions through, or talk to a trusted friend first.