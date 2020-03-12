Gather your bearings, because Friday the 13th is here. If you're feeling terrified, I don't blame you. Superstition and folklore have long described this day as inherently unlucky, so you might be running for cover at the mere mention of it. However, I have some good news for you, because your Friday the 13th March 2020 tarotscope will help you get through anything. After all, there's no astrological significance behind Friday the 13th. Plus, even if this day proves to be as unlucky as they say, a little guidance from the tarot couldn't hurt.

Tarot cards are a beautiful way to find the answers to questions you may have. There are 78 cards in a deck of tarot and each card represents a different aspect of your life, your spirit, and the world you live in. When you ask the tarot your question and then pick a card, the meaning is up for your interpretation. The tarot never gives you a straightforward answer. Instead, the cards are there to help you connect with your intuition and dig deeper, proving you already had the answers all along. What could be more beautiful than that?

Whether you're afraid of Friday the 13th, the tarot always has advice to guide you forward. Here's what it has to say for your zodiac sign:

Shutterstock

Aries: The Hierophant

Silence all the white noise and focus on your core values. Someone may be advising you to go against what you've always believed and you might be tempted to go along with it. Follow your heart and listen to your own advice instead; listen to what you've always known to be true. You'll never go wrong.

Taurus: Knight Of Swords

You're feeling a wave of inspiration overtake you and you're willing to do whatever it takes to achieve whatever you desire. Procrastination and self-doubt are the last things you need right now. Get moving and start taking action toward your goal. Waiting around will get you nowhere. Right now, you need power and speed.

Gemini: Wheel Of Fortune

It's your lucky day, because you're finally receiving the validation you've been waiting for. However, even good change can be scary, and the responsibilities your success brings can leave you feeling nervous. Trust in it anyway. You're ready to handle whatever comes next and there's no reason to doubt yourself.

Cancer: The Lovers

Two heads are better than one, and you're learning how to cooperate with another person and forge a union. Even if you come from different backgrounds or positions, you're meeting in the middle and teaching each other something in the process. Don't be afraid of relying on someone who has earned your trust.

Shutterstock

Leo: Two Of Wands

You've got a brilliant idea in your head. Now's the time to start making plans to put that idea into action. Rome wasn't build in a day, so don't put pressure on yourself to build it all overnight. The hardest part is always finding strength to actually take the first step. Once that's out of the way, everything begins falling into place.

Virgo: Nine Of Swords

At the moment, your anxiety may be so intense that it's debilitating. You may not even know where this anxiety is coming from, only that it's preventing you from feeling stable and clear-headed. Trust that your situation is far less bleak than it seems. Do whatever you can to calm your fears. They only have as much power as you give them.

Libra: Seven Of Wands

You're on a path toward success, but you're being challenged now more than ever. Now's the time to protect your progress with all the effort you can muster. A slip-up gives someone else the opportunity to sidestep you. Don't give them the satisfaction. Cover all your bases and make sure you're prepared for the worst.

Scorpio: Eight Of Cups

There's no reason to cling onto a sinking ship. Even if you've invested so much of your time and energy into something, it's time to learn when to cut your losses and move on. It wasn't all for nothing. You've learned so many valuable lessons from this experience. Now's the time to start over with everything you've learned.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius: Ace Of Wands

The world is your oyster and the possibilities are endless. It's as if you've been given a blank canvas onto which you can paint whatever you desire. Set yourself free and allow yourself to make a mess. The universe is granting you permission to go for it and have faith in this path you're about to embark on.

Capricorn: Three Of Swords

You may have just gone through an extremely difficult experience. There's not much you can do but allow yourself to feel the pain. Avoiding it or repressing it will only hurt you in the long run. Give yourself a chance to grieve and take care of yourself exactly the way you need to be taken care of. This pain is temporary.

Aquarius: Three Of Cups

You can get by with a little help from your friends. No matter what you're going through, some quality time with the people you love most will give you the comfort and clarity you're searching for. There's no reason to go through this alone. You have people who love you and reaching out will remind you of that.

Pisces: Five Of Wands

You may be comparing yourself to others, but this isn't a competition. There's room for everyone at the finish line and no reason to believe someone else's achievement means your failure. Instead of allowing your ego to get in the way, let someone else's success give you hope that someday, you can succeed too.