Whether you consider yourself the superstitious type, there's no denying the synchronicities of the universe. That's why, regardless of whether you believe it's an unlucky day, Friday the 13th March 2020 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio.

You'd think with the number of movies, books, and television shows revolving around the horrors of Friday the 13th that it's impossible for things to not go wrong for everyone. However, it's all a matter of perspective. Instead of dwelling over this spooky superstition that the number 13 is bad, you should consider the facts.

According to History.com, the ancient Code of Hammurabi left out the number 13; this made everyone automatically assume it was for a reason, when in reality it was probably just a silly mistake.

On a much brighter and witchier note, Friday is known as Venus' day and, before patriarchal times, Friday the 13th was originally known as the day of the Goddess, celebrating Venus' divine feminine energy. So, as you can see, some people can experience a big of good on this day. If you're part of the aforementioned trio of zodiac signs, you're one of them this time around.

Taurus: You're Incredibly Attractive And Feeling Yourself

Hello, gorgeous. The only thing better than a Taurus is Venus in Taurus. Truth is, you've going through a lot of changes as of late, especially with revolutionary Uranus hovering over your sign, but things are taking a sweet turn. With your gorgeous planetary ruler Venus — goddess of love and beauty — back home in your sign, you'll be feeling yourself and doing what you do best: Indulging in the pleasures of life.

Although, it's not every day you see Venus traveling alongside Uranus, let alone while opposing the moon in Scorpio via your committed seventh house of partnerships. Sparkling charisma is an understatement. There's no doubt you'll be channeling your inner goddess this Friday the 13th, so do you, Taurus.

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Totally Thriving And So Are Your Social Circles

Don't dim your light, Cancer. There's nothing unlucky about this day, especially for you, considering the moon will be glimmering through your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, and fame amidst Venus and Uranus' dance through your social sector. You may or may not be comfortable with being the life of the party, but if I were you, I'd start getting used to it.

Venus is charm, wealth, and pleasure; Uranus is revolutionary and rebellious. Imagine both of these heavenly bodies making an entrance via your socially conscious 11th house of teams, tribes, friendship groups, and extended network. This area of your chart also revolves around your hopes, wishes, and dreams, Cancer. Anything's possible on this day. Follow your heart.

Scorpio: You're Magnetically Drawn To Someone And It Shows

Oh, Scorpio. There's nothing you love more than a smoldering fling with someone you're incredibly passionate about. You're a ride or die whether they fail or fly, but despite your desire to merge with another mind, body, and soul, you're always in the mood for seduction. It's in your bones and there's really nothing you can do to control it, so you might as well make the best of it.

The moon will be hovering over your sign on Friday the 13th — which feels so appropriate given the spooky influence of this historical phenomenon — but you'll also be feeling some type of way. What's even more interesting is, Venus will be sitting alongside revolutionary Uranus in your committed seventh house of partnerships — amidst opposing the moon in your sign — so you're in for quite a surprise, especially in the love department.