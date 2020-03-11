There's nothing more irritating than reading something you know is completely bogus, especially when it's about superstitions like Friday the 13th. Of course, that doesn't mean some people won't suffer some setbacks on that day for other reasons. Friday the 13th March 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius — and it has nothing to do with being unlucky.

The planetary energies, along with the zodiac archetypes, can give you an enormous amount of clarity and validation. Ultimately, though, it's up to you to decide whether you want to make the best of the these divine energies. The same goes for superstitions such as the 13th of a given month being unlucky when it happens to fall on a Friday. Granted, this doesn't take away from the history of Friday the 13th, but maybe things wouldn't be as creepy if there wasn't a horror film named after it, you know?

Anyway, the below is prelude of your Friday the 13th, according to the cosmos. Don't let the superstitions weigh down on you, too. Instead, read it with an open mind and do your best to work around the predicted challenges.

Aries: You're Feeling Overwhelmed By Something Or Someone

Try not to stress it, Aries. Although, it's sort of inevitable with the moon hovering over your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions. Aside from you craving emotional security, you'll also be more in tune with the darker energies in and around you. There's nothing wrong with embracing your inner darkness; confronting your demons is an essential part of the awakening process.

However, with both Venus and Uranus directly opposing la luna — via your pleasure-seeking second house of possessions and values — you could feel like there's a tug of war happening between your sense of security versus your smoldering desires. You'll also be preoccupied with your sense of authority during this time, so take it easy.

Libra: You're Suddenly Feeling A Lot More Possessive Than Usual

I know how much you loathe any sort of drama, let alone confrontation, Libra. Although, there's a time and place for everything and it looks like yours is happening on Friday the 13th. Again, nothing for you to truly stress over, but it's important for you to acknowledge. La luna will be glimmering through your pleasure-seeking second house of income, values, and self-esteem, which isn't necessarily an issue, but there's more.

Your irresistible planetary ruler will sashay alongside revolutionary Uranus via your eighth house of sex, joint ventures, and intimate unions on this day, which means it will also be opposing the moon in smoldering Scorpio. What's yours is yours, and that's final... or is it? Make sure you do your due diligence and figure out a way to compromise. You can do this.

Sagittarius: You're Exhausted But Have So Much Work To Do

You're getting sleepier, Sagittarius. It's not like you're about to have a terrible day or anything like that — you're simply more lethargic than usual. With the moon hanging over your dreamy 12th house of subconscious realms and spirituality, there's no doubt you'll be in an introverted mood, not to mention moody.

Venus-Uranus will be revolutionizing over your orderly sixth house of health, due diligence, and daily grind, which means you could be a lot busier than usual. Problem? Not necessarily, but you won't be able to kick back and relax. You got this, though.