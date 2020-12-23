What defines Christmas to you? Is it the sound of Mariah Carey singing her legendary Christmas hits? Is it the glittering snow you step in the minute you open the front door? How about the colorful tree and the way it lights up the room? All of these are beautiful, meaningful things, but Christmas would mean nothing without the people you spend it with and the emotions this holiday conjures up within you. With all of that in mind, Christmas is a rather heavy experience that leaves an impact on you all throughout the new year. Naturally, you need to dissect your Christmas 2020 horoscope to see what's in store for your zodiac sign.

To put it bluntly, this year's Christmas is an intense one. After all, it takes place just days after one of the most highly anticipated astrological events of the last century: Saturn conjunct Jupiter (aka The Great Conjunction 2020 or "Christmas Star"). As Saturn — planet of tradition and karma — joined forces with Jupiter — planet of growth and expansion — in community-oriented and philanthropic Aquarius, it initiated a new beginning that has the power to reshape society as a whole, bringing each of us closer together. As Christmas commences, you will still be feeling the effects of this aspect as it encourages you to accept what needs changing and embrace the major shifts that come next.

Aside from all that, the astrology this Christmas is actually quite warm and loving. In fact, it's even pleasantly exciting. The moon will be exalted in luxurious, loyal, and grounded Taurus, making the gift exchange that much more appealing and the ugly Christmas sweater that much more comfortable. The moon will also join forces with unpredictable and innovative Uranus as it connects with Mercury, encouraging conversations to inspire one another and longstanding traditions to take on a new tone.

Here's what you can expect Christmas 2020 to look like, based on your zodiac sign:

Shutterstock

Aries

Prepare for something extra special waiting for you under the tree. You might just receive a gift that was definitely not on your Christmas wish list, and yet, it's exactly what you could have hoped for. Gifts are meant to be a pleasant surprise, so let this year's gift exchange leave you feeling positively shocked.

Taurus

You're feeling totally comfortable in your skin during this year's Christmas. In fact, this is the perfect time to embrace a sort of "coming out" with your loved ones as you let them know about all the beautiful ways you've changed this year. You're not the same person anymore — and that's OK.

Gemini

You may feel up for a quiet, more introspective Christmas this year. There's no need to party it up or go all out when you can simply lay back and take in all the beautiful Christmas vibes. Let this holiday tap into your spirit and remind you of what matters to you on a soul level. Let giving and thankfulness guide the way.

Cancer

You're feeling like the leader of the pack during this year's Christmas. Your loved ones need you to guide them toward all the traditions, games, and fun — even if it's virtually. Remind everyone what Christmas is really all about and feel free to take on the role of Santa Claus right here at home.

Shutterstock

Leo

Just because Christmas usually means time off from work doesn't mean you've stopped thinking about where your career is headed next. In fact, you might be connecting with a family member who has an awesome opportunity for you or possibly even showing off your glittering resume to your loved ones, impressing them all.

Virgo

Christmas is giving you some perspective this year. You've probably been focusing way too much on everything that's going wrong lately (and with good reason). However, there are still so many things to feel grateful for and positive about. Let Christmas remind you of all the good things that still exist in the world.

Libra

This year's Christmas might feel super significant. It could feel like a turning point in your heart as you recognize everything that's come and gone while you brace yourself for the future. Christmas arrives at the end of the year during the season of death, and yet the lights and the colors are proof that rebirth is waiting around the corner.

Scorpio

A relationship could be headed to the next stage during this year's Christmas. You might find yourself making a new best friend or even making things official with your SO as you show off a glimmering rock. If not, you're definitely feeling the love and the loyalty to the people you hold dear to your heart.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius

What's really on your mind this Christmas are your New Year's resolutions, because you're definitely thinking of how you want to take advantage of 2021. This proactive energy is also making you quite the Christmas helper as you feel up for doing favors for loved ones and making other people's lives easier.

Capricorn

All you want to do during this year's Christmas is have a wonderful time during the most wonderful time of year. You're in the mood to sing some carols, play your favorite board games, and make arts and crafts with the kids, potentially over Zoom. Heck, you might even feel like dressing up as Santa and making a whole show out of it.

Aquarius

As long as you're at home and spending time with whomever you consider family — perhaps via Zoom — you're happy. This year, you're really feeling emotional about what truly matters, and quite frankly, all that matters is that you and your loved ones are safe. So pour yourself some eggnog and warm your feet by the fire, because you're protected.

Pisces

The person who's telling all sorts of beautiful stories and making everyone laugh is definitely you. This Christmas, you're in the mood to have lengthy and fascinating conversations about your thoughts, ideas, and opinions. There's nothing more wholesome than actually putting down the phones and talking to each other.