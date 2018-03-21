So, Mercury is in retrograde from Mar. 23 to Apr. 15, and you might be wondering what, if anything, that has to do with your life. Now, if you have your ear turned toward the astrological world, you might have heard that it's best you don't make big life decisions during this time, or buy electronics, or worst of all, that you might feel moody during Mercury retrograde. It's no picnic, that's for sure, but all it really means is it's time to buckle down and figure out what helps you stay calm, cool, and collected while the universe does its weird, freaky thing.

First of all, let's back up and clarify what Mercury retrograde actually is, and why it's thought to make things on Earth so much more difficult. On her website Astrology Zone, astrologer Susan Miller explained,

Mercury doesn’t actually move backward. If you do a bit of stargazing, you will see that Mercury appears to move backward, just as the ancient astrologers perceived thousands of years ago.

Miller continued,

Because Mercury is the planet situated closest to the Sun, its orbit is much shorter than Earth’s. About three or four times a year, Mercury speeds past Earth, and that is when we experience a Mercury retrograde period.

Basically, Miller is saying that Mercury's movement past Earth creates "a gust of wind" that is turbulent and unsettling, and can potentially affect all of us mere mortals in huge ways.

Regardless of whether or not you actually follow astrology, the effects are real, guys. Nearly half of millennials believe that a Mercury retrograde really does affect them, and as a result, many avoid making big life decisions during this time, according to a recent poll done by The Tylt.

Instead of letting this particular Mercury retrograde get the best of you, consider using some of the following strategies to help you stay calm and centered, despite the chaos happening out there in the solar system.

1 Get Centered In Your Own Energy Giphy According to the spiritual empowerment website Cosmic Living, it's good to be aware of the fact that your thoughts and moods might be affected by Mercury retrograde, and the disturbance it tends to create in people's energies. That way, you can be prepared for whatever's coming your way. The outlet explained, ...the energetic influences of an entire population affected by this sub-conscious or conscious shift may create an unusual energetic atmosphere, and this may affect you as well. If you feel your energy is either drained or all mixed up during Mercury retrograde, one way to get back to your center can be through a simple, nightly intention. Metaphysical expert Dr. Athena Perrakis of Sage Goddess tells Elite Daily that every night before she goes to bed, she sets an intention to give back any energy that isn't hers (like, for example, some of that attitude you might have picked up from your local, cranky barista), and then she asks for all the energy she might have given away to come back to her (like some of that extra effort you gave to a project at work, for instance). When Mercury retrograde's got you feeling moody, Perrakis recommends sitting down and saying aloud, "I give back to others all the energy that isn't mine, with love. And I ask for all my energy that I have given away to come back to me, with love."

2 Make A Sacred Space For Yourself Sage Goddess Tranquility Tea Lights For Inner Peace And Surrendering To The Universe, $9, Sage Goddess Make a space for yourself where you can relax and get centered in your own energy. Perrakis recommends using candles to help you relax, pause, and set intentions. Remember, though, a sacred space is something that's sacred for you, which might mean you have to experiment a little to find what really works. Maybe it's a hot bath, or sitting under a tree, or closing your eyes in your favorite, comfiest chair. Whatever it is, Perrakis suggests using something like a candle, a memento, or a healing stone as a physical reminder that you are there in that sacred space with the intention of relaxing and letting go of any stress you might feel.

3 Ask Yourself What Truly Makes You Feel Good Giphy When you're feeling agitated, Perrakis tells Elite Daily, ask yourself this question: "How can I make this moment really pleasurable right now?" If you're feeling really out of whack emotionally because of that damn retrograde energy you just can't control, stop, breathe, and see if there's a way to bring yourself into the present moment in a way that feels great. Can you make a delicious cup of tea? Can you take five and step outside to look at the sky? Or put on some music, and just close your eyes and listen? Find that one thing that puts a smile on your face, and stick to it.