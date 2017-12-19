Will Tristan Thompson Be In The Kardashian Christmas Card? Khloe's BF Is Missing

Who run the world? Girls. Obviously, c'mon, like that's something we didn't know already? And I am totally here for the girl power, but frankly, there's something going on with the Kardashian women that has me just a little bit nervous. Our girl Kim Kardashian has been blessing our Twitter feeds with snippets of the family's holiday card, and fans are loving it (as they should). But one thing that's missing? The men – or, if I'm being more specific – the boyfriends. On Day 13, we were finally graced with Khloé's presence (which felt like an eternity, TBH), but her boy-toy was nowhere to be found. It got fans thinking, "Will Tristan Thompson be in the Kardashian Christmas card?" And while we're on the subject, what about Younes Bendjima, Kourtney's very young and good-looking boyfriend?

Could it be that the Kardashians are totally over featuring their significant others on their holiday cards? Or is there a bigger reason why the Kardashian boyfriends are seemingly MIA for the holiday photo shoot?

For the Kardashian family, a holiday-inspired photo session is nothing new. We live in a really, really great world where we can take a look back at the Kardashian's Christmas photos from thirty years ago, and I can promise you that their portraits each year do not disappoint, like this one from 2006 showing the clan nailing that ~beachy~ vibe:

@KourtneyKardash @KimKardashian @KhloeKardashian @KylieJenner @KendallJenner <3 Kardashian Christmas Card 2006 — (@imakyliejennfan) #

Or this one, that shows the evolution of their style:

Boy do I miss the Kardashian Christmas cards. — (@madelynchung) #

And would you look at that, Scott Disick and Lamar Odom made their debut on that card. Interesting.

So let's fast-forward to this year, where we have been #blessed with 18 Days of Kardashian photos from Kim so far. We've seen some truly adorable photo snippets, having it all start with a teeny-tiny photo of Saint West surrounded by presents that made everybody squeal with delight:

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz — (@kimkardashian) #

Look at that tiny lil' face! Look at how big all those presents look around him! It's perfection.

From there, things got even better.

On Day 4, we saw Kim with North West, aka the most adorable girl in the entire world:

DAY 4 — (@kimkardashian) #

And on Day 13, we saw a not-pregnant Khloé, which fans either thought proved she wasn't pregnant after all, OR that Khloé is pregnant, and an updated photo of her with a baby belly will debut on Day 25:

Day 13 - 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz — (@kimkardashian) #

Is she pregnant? Is she not? Honestly, the world may never know.

Then on Day 14, we were given Mason, Reign, and Kourtney:

DAY 14- Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign — (@kimkardashian) #

And on Day 16, we got the entire Kardashian-West clan:

How cute is this family portrait?!

But, hold up. Here we have Kanye in the holiday photo. So if Kim's husband is involved, then where is Tristan Thompson, Khloé's boyfriend and reported baby daddy? Because I'm *pretty* sure that Day 13 came and went with no signs of Thompson on that photo with Khloé.

And, even though we've yet to see the Kardashian's brother Rob on the holiday card, there's definitely still time for him to appear. Plus, we know that this year's photos isn't some all-girls club because Kanye is clearly on the holiday card, as mentioned above.

So perhaps this year, the Kardashians have made their holiday card something that only people who are married into the family can participate in – which would make sense as to why Kanye is featured, but Tristan Thompson, Younes Bendjima, and yes, even Scott Disick, are not.

Or maybe we're just being impatient. Maybe these next few days will give us all of our answers: We'll see a smiling Tristan Thompson. We'll see Younes Bendjima posing with a Santa hat on his head. We'll see Scott Disick rocking an ugly sweater.

There's only one way to find out, and that's to keep coming back to Kim Kardashian's Twitter to see the final holiday photos. But let's be serious, you'd be doing that daily anyway, right?