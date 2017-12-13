Khloe Kardashian's Christmas Card Photo Is Finally Here & We're So Excited

In case you haven't been following Kim Kardashian's social media feed (if you're not, who are you?), she's been blessing us with snippets of the Kardashian Kristmas holiday card and it's honestly too cute for words. So far, we've been able to spot Saint, North, Reign, Kim, Kourtney, Penelope, Mason, Dream, Kanye, and Kendall in Kim's teaser collage. But today, on Day 13, we were able to uncover one more Kardashian: Khloé! At long last, Khloé Kardashian's Christmas Card photo is here for the world to see, and can I say that it is a damn masterpiece.

I personally find that Kim showing the 25 Days of Kardashians to her fans on social media is an amazing idea. I mean, why give the people one fully fleshed-out holiday card that gives away *all* the amazingness in one sitting, when you can cut the photo portrait up into itty-bitty pieces and tease everyone over the span of a month? I find myself coming back each day to see who else is added to the #adorbs holiday photo, and honestly, that's just pure marketing genius. Bravo, Kim. Bravo.

And with all the ~hype~ over Khloé recently, many people were anxious to see what she looked like in her portion of the holiday card. Is she hiding a lil' baby bump? Is she flaunting serious abs? Will we get any klues about a possible addition to the Kardashian family? Well, we finally got to see our girl make her appearance. And you guys, she looks fierce.

If you don't believe me, just take a look below:

Day 13 - 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz — (@kimkardashian) #

First of all, I just want to start off by saying that these photos should be advertisements for Gap, because if crisp white tees, denim, and overalls don't scream "I'm effortlessly cool, timeless, and belong in a magazine," I truly don't know what does.

But let's all focus on the star of the show, Khloé Kardashian, who looks absolutely slamming (no matter how far away she looks in the photo). With her portrait finally visible, people took to Twitter to give their opinion on what Khloè's debut on the card meant for her baby-wise:

@KimKardashian WHERES KHLOES BELLY aggshhdbnlyes — (@toopinkk) #

@KimKardashian So I guess this kind of confirms Khloe isn't pregnant. Beautiful pic. — (@cmrs182) #

@KimKardashian Ya'll see khloé's flat stomach right? — (@charlton_basson) #

While many were quick to conclude that this is definitive proof that Khloè isn't pregnant, someone on Twitter had a very interesting theory about the holiday photo:

@KimKardashian I feel like the 25th day you're going to reveal all the sisters' baby bumps — (@derpsdale) #

Umm. Can we talk about how that might actually be a thing? Can we picture it now: The very last photo unveils Khloé and Kylie holding precious baby bumps, and Kim cradling her newest addition to the family via surrogate?

Maybe it's a stretch, but hey, these are the Kardashians we're talking about, and they can basically do anything they want, so we can't say for sure that this is a theory that's totally out of the question.

While Khloé hasn't confirmed her pregnancy, there have been plenty of little clues that point to signs that she is expecting. Remember all of those times she was spotted wearing baggy sweatshirts and covering her stomach with oversized pocketbooks?

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is all blown up... For how long will her Baby bump remain hidden? #KhloeKardashian #BABYBUMP — (@total_gossips) #

What about the photos of her conveniently shot from above her waist? I mean, the girl has knockout curves that are made for flaunting, so maybe she's hiding a little something?

Take a look:

She looks so good 😍 — (@itsohsokhloe) #

I love my Koko 💕 — (@khloekcrew) #

Sadly, it looks like we may have to wait until day 25 to reach a final verdict on this Kardashian Kard theory. So, if you're impatient like me, occupy yourself by looking back on the last 13 day's worth of photos that Kim has given us, proof to the world that the Kardashians are killing Kristmas.

And let me tell you something: If we happen to wake up on Christmas morning with a Twitter photo showing baby bumps at long last, all of my Kardashian Kristmas wishes will have come true.