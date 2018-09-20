As of September 22, 2018, it's time to say goodbye to summer. At the moment of the autumn equinox, our universe undergoes a major shift in which the day reaches a point of equal power with the night. Between the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, and the winter solstice, which is the longest night, autumn offers a steady transition into darkness. During fall, we harvest the fruits of our labor and prepare for a descent into the cold winter. Such a dramatic change inevitably begs the question: Will the autumn equinox affect my mood? While the transformation will reach you down to your deepest core, there are so many reasons while you might just love every minute of it.

For one thing, the autumn equinox is also the moment when the sun enters Libra. You've been absorbing Virgo season's power of critical thinking, tight focus, and sharp eye for details all throughout the last few weeks of summer, and now, the cosmos are about to shake things up. This cardinal air sign feels completely different than anything you've experienced in months, so if you're aching for an exciting change, the autumn equinox most certainly contains it. Even if you're resisting it with all your might, beauty is on the way.

Your Emotional Extremes Will Probably Find More Balance

In astrology, Libra is symbolized by the scales. Always considering both sides of an argument and weighing every option with their signature diplomacy, the autumn equinox announces a point in which your emotions will find a steadying balance. The fact that the sun enters Libra the moment that autumn arrives only reinforces its balancing qualities. Because the autumn equinox is when the day and the night are made equal, Libra is known for bringing harmony between every extreme.

If you're struggling to stabilize your mood after the emotional roller coaster ride that was summer, Libra will help you find harmony within. Known for their ability to balance their emotions in a cool, collected manner, you have every reason to believe that autumn will help you find inner peace.

You Could Feel A Desire For Love And Partnership

Libra is the seventh sign in the zodiac wheel, ruling over the sector of astrology that's concerned with your love life and close partnerships. It gives a whole new meaning to the fact that "cuffing season" begins right when fall does.

As soon as the autumn equinox takes place, you mind find yourself becoming more concerned about spending the season with your own special someone. You'll notice this when people suddenly start becoming more flirtatious, romantic, and fascinated by others. Expect your mood to fluctuate between infatuation, yearning, tenderness, and passion when Libra season begins. And, if you're already in a relationship, you may feel your emotional bond and commitment to each other deepening in a major way.

You'll Start Seeing The Beauty In Everything

One of the most important things to remember about Libra is that it is ruled by Venus, planet of romance, poetry, aesthetics, and beauty of all sorts. When the sun is in Libra, the whole world suddenly seems more divine. You'll be able to find something special about anything, even something you might have found ugly in the past. Your eye for gorgeousness is opened, and suddenly, you'll find yourself reveling in the luxury of life, dedicating more time to your overall sense of fashion and style, as well as diving deep into all the artistic splendor that the autumn equinox has to offer.

Do you already see how magical the natural world is becoming? Between all the autumnal shades of red, yellow, and orange, the season is reflecting its own expression of beauty. Allow it to permeate your soul and elevate your mood.