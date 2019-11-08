Will Popeyes Be Open On Thanksgiving? It Depends

If all you want for Thanksgiving dinner is some fried chicken (or a super popular chicken sandwich), you might just be wondering if Popeyes will be open on Thanksgiving. The famous Louisiana Kitchen doesn't have set holiday hours for all of its restaurants, so it varies by location. Thankfully, it's super easy to check with your nearby Popeyes location, so you can plan your holiday accordingly.

According to a Popeyes spokesperson, some locations will be open on Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 28 this year. To check if your go-to spot will have its doors open on that day, you'll have to call your local Popeyes, and if it's open on Nov. 28, you'll also want to ask what the holiday hours will be, since they may differ from regular operating hours. Unless you call to verify, you may be making a trip to a store that is closed during the holiday.

If you aren't able to go to Popeyes on Thanksgiving, you can bring a little bit of its flavor back home to you. The Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey is available for purchase ahead of Thursday, Nov. 28. You can order a Cajun Style Turkey for the holiday, with prices starting at $39.99. A Popeyes rep confirmed that these are anywhere from 13 to 16 pounds when cooked and come precooked, so all you have to do is heat and serve. Ordering one is easy: All you need to do is find out if your Popeyes locations is selling the turkey, call to order one or go in to purchase a bird, and take it home. You should call your location to check when you can pick it up.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Although the Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey is only available to take home, dining in-store at an open location could mean celebrating Turkey Day with the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Let's be real: Not everyone wants turkey on Thanksgiving, so the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich could be the perfect treat if your Popeyes is open Nov. 28. The infamous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich had a real ~moment~ when Popeyes officially announced its return on Oct. 28. Since Nov. 3, the beloved sandwich has come back home to restaurants nationwide.

Whether you can get a bite of it on Thanksgiving depends on your location's holiday hours, though, so be sure to check if your location will be open.