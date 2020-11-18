Thanksgiving is usually all about the turkey, but what if you're not in the mood to cook a 13-pound bird? Well, Popeyes and Uber Eats are coming in clutch with a new fried chicken special to take the place of your Thanksgiving turkey, complete with some tasty sides. If you're ready for a more non-traditional holiday, here's how to order Popeyes' Churkey Thanksgiving special on Uber Eats for a $20 feast.

Yes, you read that right: Uber Eats and Popeyes teamed up to create The Churkey Special, and once you get past the name, you'll be hype about this meal deal for those who want to skip the turkey. Included in the special is an eight-piece meal of Popeyes crispy fried chicken, one large side, and four biscuits. And as cool as it would be to unbox this special from the turkey-shaped container seen in the photo of the Churkey, it sadly doesn't come with the orders. But if you're into being a little ~extra~ you can always get out your turkey pan and serve it from there.

To order the $19.99 Churkey special, go to your Uber Eats app and find Popeyes. The special should appear on the menu while it's available from Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 29. Pricing and participation may vary depending on where you live, so make sure you check with your local store. From there, you'll be able to order and customize your side. Plus, when you order the Churkey Special or spend a minimum of $20 on Popeyes through Uber Eats, you can also score a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Combo from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29, which comes with one regular signature side and a drink.

To get the free sandwich deal, make sure you add the sandwich combo to your order before heading to checkout, and you should see the discount applied in your cart.

If you're looking to order more traditional fare for Thanksgiving, your local Popeyes may have its Cajun Turkeys in stock, but you'll need to go in-store to order or pick one up. With Thanksgiving coming soon, you'll want to call your store to check if it's available before heading over.

When ordering your Popeyes’ Churkey Special, make sure you remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. When ordering with Uber Eats, you can select the option to have your food left at your door for a no-contact delivery at checkout. After receiving your order, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands before eating.

