Do you love Thanksgiving but dread all of the cooking that comes along with it? Odds are you aren't the only one. I think the only reason I've never thrown my own Friendsgiving is because I didn't want to cook Thanksgiving dishes more than once. It doesn't have to be that way. Whether you're planning on a Thanksgiving dinner with your family, friends, or a combination of loved ones, you don't need to be stressing out over a turkey. All you need to do is figure out how to order Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey, and you'll be all set with a Thanksgiving turkey without the stress. Why wouldn't you take advantage of a precooked, ready-to-go holiday turkey?

Popeyes created its Cajun Style Turkey with you in mind. This turkey from Popeyes is described as a delicious "hand-rubbed" turkey "infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings" and "precooked," so all you need to do it purchase, heat, and serve. According to a Popeyes rep, these turkeys are set to weigh anywhere from 13 to 16 pounds when cooked, and prices will start at $39.99. These will be available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide, and if you're trying to get prepared for the holiday, you can preordering for Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey began on Oct. 10.

Here's how to order Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey so you can make your Thanksgiving effortless. You've got some options when it comes to ordering, so let's cover the all the bases.

1. Locate a Popeyes location near you.

The first step to ordering a Cajun Style Turkey is finding out if your local Popeyes has them available. You can all or visit the location to check on whether or not it will be carrying the limited-time offering.

2. Buy a turkey as soon as possible.

It's possible that a Popeyes near you already has Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkeys in store, according to the brand. If they do, you can purchase one right away and take it home.

3. Preorder a turkey if your location hasn't stocked them yet.

If it is not yet available at your Popeyes, the chain suggests preordering your Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey since these tend to sell out fast. If you have a local Popeyes location selling the birds, you can call or walk in to preorder your turkey. Then, you'll be able to pick up your turkey on a future date or schedule a specific date for pick-up. Furthermore, you don't have to pay upfront on the day you preorder if you would rather wait to pay when you pick up your turkey. Sounds easy enough, and it's definitely convenient if you're planning a Thanksgiving celebration ahead of time.

This isn't the first Thanksgiving season that Popeyes has released its Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey for customers. It was last seen during Thanksgiving 2018, and the thankfully it's back for another year of easy dinner prep.

The famous restaurant does a great job at creating limited-time, seasonal fare for customers. It even came back with its Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie for the first time in five years in September 2019. Of course, the turkeys have been sold at Popeyes with a lot more regularity than those pumpkin-y baked goods, but I'm still here for all the pumpkin-flavored goodness. In fact, they'll probably pair well as a dessert.

You can preorder a Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey now to save the frustration (and avoid the kitchen as much as possible) this Thanksgiving. Precooked and ready to go sounds like the best kind of turkey to me.