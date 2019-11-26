With Thanksgiving just days away now, it's crunch time to figure out how you're going to get your bird on the table. If you don't want to worry about the hassle of cooking a raw turkey come Thursday, Nov. 28, the price of Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey makes it an easy and wallet-friendly way to enjoy your Turkey Day classic. The best part is that the precooked turkey will be easy to heat and serve to your guests, so all you have to worry about is digging in.

While customers have been able to preorder the cajun-spiced turkey since Oct. 10, you're going have to make moves on grabbing one if you haven't already, since they're only available while supplies last. The brand says the Cajun style turkey costs $39.99, and for that price, you'll get for a bird that's been rubbed with Louisiana-style seasoning, which add some spice to the classic holiday entree.

The precooked offering means all you have to do is heat it up before serving. Popeyes says before heating, you should remove all outer packaging and reserve the juices. Then, pour the juices on the bird when you have it in a large roasting pan. Cook the bird at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for between two and two-and-a-half hours, until the internal temperature is 140 degrees. The turkey will be between 13-16 pounds once it's cooked. Let it rest 20 minutes before carving, and violá! You've got a Cajun style turkey.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Your best option is to call ahead and preorder one from your closest location, as the brand says they have a tendency to sell out fast. Once you make your arrangements over the phone, you'll be able to schedule when you want to come up and pick up the Cajun-spiced offering with the option to pay either beforehand or at the time of pick-up depending on your preference. This is only sure-fire way to make sure that you'll be able to serve up the bird with your holiday spread come Thanksgiving day, so I'd recommend checking in with your local Popeyes location to see if they have any available.

Your other option is to just wing it and see if your local Popeyes has any left by swinging by the location, but I'd keep in mind that there's a high chance that they'll be sold out if you're cutting it close to Thanksgiving.