Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is drawing to a close, which means fans are already looking ahead to who could become the next Bachelorette. Because of the drama both on and off screens this season, none of Peter's final few ladies seem like an obvious shoe-in for the role, which has fans questioning if Hannah Brown could become the Bachelorette for a second time.

ABC giving Hannah B. another shot at The Bachelorette title isn't hard to believe, since her first go-round as the lead didn't end so well. After narrowing it down to her top three — general contractor/model Tyler Cameron, pilot Peter Weber, and musician Jed Wyatt — Hannah Brown chose Jed, but broke things off when she found out he had a girlfriend when he joined the show. Her feelings for the other two men obviously still existed however, since she asked Tyler out on "After The Final Rose" (it didn't turn into anything), and, more recently, appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor.

When she returned to The Bachelor — first to return the wings Peter gave her when she was the Bachelorette, then to introduce a group date — her lingering feelings for the pilot were brought to the surface. Peter even asked her to come back to the show, but she declined and he continued on his journey with the already-present contestants. Some fans still hold out hope Peter will end up with Hannah B. this season, while others are just wanting her to become the Bachelorette again in 2020 to get another chance to find love — and hopefully deliver tons of sass while she's at it.

Host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly in January that making Hannah B the Bachelorette again wasn't impossible, saying: “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it ... I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest ... You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

However, despite fans' desires and the fact that there are basically no rules in the Bachelor franchise, it doesn't seem promising that Hannah will end up as the 2020 Bachelorette. After ending her Bachelor journey, she joined and won Dancing with the Stars, and is now set to dance on the show's national tour. That tour will take place during the same time The Bachelorette films, which makes it pretty unlikely she'd be able to do both. This conflict, combined with the fact she already vocalized hesitation about becoming the lead one more time, isn't so promising.

Fans will have to stay tuned for official announcements from ABC on who will take the 2020 Bachelorette role.