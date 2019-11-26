Y'all, it happened. One of the biggest celebrities to come out of Bachelor Nation has won the coveted Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy along with her partner Alan Bersten, and reality TV fans are reacting to the win in the best way they know how: on social media. Twitter, in particular, is blowing up with commentary about the season's big finale, and all the tweets about Hannah Brown winning DWTS will get you even more hype for the former Bachelorette's success.

If you somehow didn't notice, 2019 has been a huge year for Hannah. In January, she stepped into the spotlight as a former beauty pageant queen vying for Bachelor Colton Underwood's heart. When that didn't work out, she then went on to star in her own Bachelorette season, during which she really came out of her shell and showed audiences a strong, confident side to herself. And even after all that, she didn't end up with lasting love, (thanks, Jed).

However, when it comes to competing on reality shows, it appears third time's the charm for Hannah. She walked away from Nov. 25's DWTS finale as the new champion, and also proved you don't necessarily need to find love to have a happily ever after.

Dancing With The Stars on YouTube

With all that happened with her Bachelor and Bachelorette journeys, plus all the hard work she went through and criticism she dealt with for DWTS, fans are celebrating her accomplishment in a major way.

Of course, no matter who wins the show, there are always some viewers unhappy about some other contestant not getting first place. But Hannah stans are not having any of that negativity:

Though the win was definitely a big moment for Hannah, it wasn't her only time in the spotlight that night. During the DWTS finale episode, ABC aired a first look at Peter Weber's upcoming Bachelor season, which included a splashy appearance from none other than the new DWTS champ herself. In the video, Peter asks Hannah to join the rest of the women on the show to compete for his heart (just like he did for her on her season). The video ended without showing audiences the result of that major conversation, and while some fans are curious about whether Hannah did actually agree to come back to the Bachelor franchise, others are convinced she was too busy with her most recent TV endeavor.

There's even a fun theory out there that brings in the Hannah and Alan dating rumors:

Regardless of what happens with Hannah's Bachelor Nation future, her DWTS win solidifies her title as the current queen of ABC. Long may she reign.