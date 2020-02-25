As Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor nears its end, fans are already beginning to speculate which of his heartbroken contestants will become the next Bachelorette. And while it's typical for one of the top three to end up taking the next lead role, this season's many twists prove really anything is possible when it comes to The Bachelor franchise. These tweets theorizing who will be the 2020 Bachelorette prove there are a lot of opinions, and not a whole lot of answers, out there.

Bachelor Nation certainly has a wide range of thoughts about the next Bachelorette. After Madison seemingly left Peter in the Feb. 24 episode of The Bachelor, theories that she's going to be the next lead seemed to permeate social media. But there's also thoughts it could be Hannah Ann, another contestant, or just someone completely different, so nobody seems to be quite sure just yet what's in store.

The next Bachelorette is typically announced during After The Final Rose, the live episode immediately following the finale of The Bachelor. However, announcements have been delayed in the past, so fans shouldn't get too set on a specific date for finding out more details. But that's not to say fans can't speculate on social media in the meantime...

And while there are a lot of ideas out there, a good amount of people think Madison might be in line for the next lead role.

Other users believe Hannah Ann could be perfect for the next Bachelorette:

Yet others took to Twitter to vocalize a host of other theories about who could be next on the docket for the lead.

And some people seem to be unsure about any of Peter's contestants becoming the next lead:

Finally, some people are hoping ABC sidesteps this question by opting out of The Bachelorette and just heading into another season of The Bachelor, with a familiar face as the lead:

Fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements from ABC for official word on who will become the 2020 Bachelorette.