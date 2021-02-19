BTS has said time and time again that one of their dreams is to perform at the Grammy Awards. In 2019, they attended the ceremony for the first time as presenters, and in 2020, they were special guests during Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" mashup performance. Since the group keeps inching closer to their goal each year, fans are wondering if BTS will perform at the 2021 Grammys. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but the chances are high.

First of all, the Grammys stage is saved only for the biggest names in music, and BTS definitely fits the bill. They've broken the record for the most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours several times — a feat that's hard for an artist to do once, let alone repeatedly. The last time they achieved it was in August 2020 with the release of "Dynamite," which accumulated over 101. 1 million views in a single day.

They've also sent their past five albums from June 2018 to November 2020 straight to No. 1. Achieving five No. 1 albums within two years and six months is especially impressive. The last group who accumulated that many in such a short timeframe was the Beatles, who got five No. 1s from July 1966 to December 1968, aka two years and five months. Not to mention, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 was the best-selling album in the U.S. in 2020 before Taylor Swift's Folklore took the spot later that year.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Recording Academy has definitely taken notice of BTS' achievements, and that's why they've invited them to the Grammys for the past two years when they weren't even nominated for awards. BTS' performance with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammys made them the first Korean artists to perform on the historic stage.

Fans are hoping 2021 is the year they finally get to perform one of their own songs solo because it would make them the first Korean artists to do so in Grammys history. They're nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance, so why wouldn't they be invited to perform this year?

So far, the Recording Academy hasn't revealed any details about the show other than that it will be on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans don't know who's going to perform or present that night, and they have no idea if it's even going to be held in person or entirely virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the chances of BTS being part of the show and performing are very high, there's also a high chance their participation will be entirely virtual because they're based in Korea. Still, ARMYs will be thrilled with however the boys participate.

Since the ceremony is only weeks away, announcements are sure to be coming soon. So just sit tight, ARMYs!