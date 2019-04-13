That's it, I'm officially dubbing April 2019 as "BTS month." RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have hit yet another impressive music milestone with their latest track "Boy With Luv," which is off their long-awaited album Map Of The Soul: Persona. Are you ready for this? BTS' "Boy With Luv" broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record recently set by BLACKPINK, because of course it did.

There's no ARMY like a BTS ARMY. Just within one day of BTS' "Boy With Luv" music video release, BTS fans had racked up over 78 million views on the K-pop group's music video, according to Variety. For reference, that's more than Canada's, Australia's, and Cuba's entire populations... combined.

Just last week, that record had been held by all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK with their song and music video “Kill This Love" which had 56.7 million views in the first 24 hours. Before BLACKPINK and BTS, the record was held by Ariana Grande for her hit song "thank u, next." TBH, all the people who have recently held the record are so wildly talented that I'm not surprised at all.

According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, the record breaking didn't stop at 78 million views for BTS. Just a handful of hours after the 24-hour mark, "Boy With Luv" hit 90 million views, breaking the record for fastest Korean group music video to reach 90 million views.

In addition to getting tens of millions of views, the "Boy With Luv" video achieved another huge number: They racked up two million YouTube comments in the first 24 hours.

ibighit on YouTube

"Boy With Luv" isn't the only song from BTS' new album making a splash. As of Saturday, April 13, six out of seven songs off Map Of The Soul: Persona are on Apple’s iTunes Top 10 Songs chart. "Boy With Luv" is second only to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' remix of "Old Town Road," and the only song not in the Top 10, "Intro: Persona," is currently at No. 12, behind Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow." Meanwhile, Map Of The Soul: Persona sits comfortably at number one on iTunes' Top 10 Albums chart. According to Soompi, Map Of The Soul: Persona isn't just dominating U.S. charts, but is also in Top 10 lineups in countries around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and the UK.

If you've seen the "Boy With Luv" music video, you probably understand why it's breaking all sorts of records (and if you haven't, stop reading and go watch it right now). The dreamy song and music video have it all: a Halsey feature, meticulously choreographed dance sequences, and joyful lyrics that celebrate BTS' love for ARMYs, not to mention appearances from all seven members of the K-pop group looking stylish and cute as ever.

Though "Boy With Luv" is the only music video from the album so far, fans will get the opportunity to see the song in a whole new light when BTS performs it live on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 13. This huge achievement feels like just the beginning of all the worldwide success BTS' new album will have. If I were you, I'd stay tuned for their next record-breaking moment.