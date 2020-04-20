Riverdale fans have to sit with that recent musical episode's cliffhanger for an extra week, because the teen drama is taking a brief break. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release schedule for the final handful of Season 4 episodes is in limbo, but The CW did reveal when fans can expect to see the next chapter. So, don't worry too much about why Riverdale isn't airing on April 22, 2020, because the show will be back with a new episode next week... and it looks like it will be a doozy.

After a shocking ending to Season 4's musical episode, which adapted songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Riverdale is taking a week off before airing its final five episodes of the season. The show will be back on Wednesday, April 29, in its regular 8 p.m. ET slot on The CW for Season 4, Episode 18, "Lynchian." In place of a new Riverdale episode on April 22, The CW will air a two-hour special about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on that date at 8 p.m. ET. The special, which is titled People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion, will dive into the factors behind the couple's recent split from the royal family.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 17, "Wicked Little Town." When Riverdale does return, it will explore that romantic twist at the end of Episode 17. The musical episode featured Archie and Betty kissing, going behind the backs of their long-term significant others, Veronica and Jughead. Photos from "Lynchian" reveal the upcoming episode will see Archie and Betty exploring their newfound dynamic further.

The episode synopsis also confirms Betty and Archie's next steps will be a primary focus, along with Jughead teaming up with his shady half-brother Charles to look into the mysterious videotapes, and Cheryl and Veronica working together to overcome a new obstacle.

Jughead and Charles follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin, Reggie, and Fangs take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl and Veronica's maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie and Betty contemplate their next steps.

After Episode 18, it's anyone's guess when the final four episodes of Season 4 may make it to air. Due to coronavirus precautions, Riverdale shut down production before the show was able to finish filming this season, so the remaining episodes may not even be filmed yet. Traditionally, Riverdale airs its season finales in mid-May, but it looks like this season will probably stretch further than that.

At least fans know they can expect a new episode of Riverdale on Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.