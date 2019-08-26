The night of the MTV Video Music Awards is definitely one of my favorite times of the year. I mean, the VMAs stage has been where some of the most iconic music moments in history have happened (remember Britney Spears' 2001 "I’m a Slave 4 U” performance?), so with that in mind, fans knew this year's show had a lot to live up to. But that proved to be no sweat because the 2019 MTV VMAs was jam-packed with celebrities. It seems that just about every star showed up at the VMAS... well, except for BTS. So, why wasn't BTS at the 2019 VMAs? They didn't skip for just any reason.

The group has been taking a much-deserved vacation this summer. Their break began right after their Lotte Duty Free Family concert on Sunday, Aug. 11. The day of the BTS concert, Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing that for the first time since BTS debuted in 2013, they would be "going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation." Big Hit added that this break would give RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook "a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly," which let fans know that BTS would be back together in no time.

Because of this temporary hiatus, fans knew this probably meant BTS would not be making a few awards show appearances this summer, including at the Teen Choice Awards. In fact, the 2019 TCAs actually happened the day that Big Hit released their statement, and as such, BTS didn't appear at the show, which didn't come as a surprise to fans.

That brings us to the 2019 VMAs. Before Big Hit announced BTS' temporary hiatus, fans didn't know whether BTS would attend the show. They thought it could be a possibility, since on July 23, the VMAs announced BTS was nominated for Best Collaboration, Best K-Pop, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography. With BTS being up for a few awards, ARMYs thought BTS might be there in person to accept whatever awards they won that night.

But fans threw out that that possibility once Big Hit announced the BTS break.

Fans got their hopes up that maybe at least one member of BTS could possibly make an appearance at the VMAs. According to AllKPop, on Aug. 19, J-Hope traveled to the U.S. alone to visit LA, and fans didn't know why. That's when some fans began speculating that J-Hope could be working on some solo music while in LA, and then after he was done, he might travel to New Jersey to attend the VMAs and accept BTS' wins alone.

Well, I don't know about the solo music part, but as for fans' theory about whether J-Hope would be attending the VMAS or not, he did not appear when the red carpet for the awards show began, leaving ARMYs pretty disappointed, but understanding.

That's OK. BTS may have not been able attend the VMAS this year, but there's always next year!