The VMAs are so close now and I don't know what to do with myself because I'm just so effing excited. The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating huge music moments. A few that immediately come to mind are when Miley Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga wore a meat dress, Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech, and Beyoncé revealed her baby bump. Yeah, remember those epic music moments? They all happened right on the VMAs stage. Music lovers can't wait to see what happens at this year's VMAs, but that all depends on which celebrities will be attending and performing. Since BTS is all that anyone's been talking about all year, fans are wondering, will BTS be at the 2019 VMAs?

Well, BTS probably will not be at the 2019 VMAs. Why? On Sunday, Aug. 11, the group's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced that BTS will be "going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation" for the first time since their debut. They said that the group's performance at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert would be their last scheduled event before they begin their vacations. Since the concert already happened on Aug. 11, that means BTS are enjoying their breaks right now (which makes fans very happy since BTS have worked so hard!).

OK, so that answers our question as to whether BTS will be at the VMAs or not. While fans won't see BTS on the VMAs stage on Monday, Aug. 26, because of their vacation, there is another way the ARMY can get their daily dosage of BTS content that night.

The group will be debuting their Bring The Soul docu-series on the Weverse app on Aug. 27. Because of time differences, international fans may — and I say "may" because it's not confirmed — be able to begin watching it on Aug. 26 since Korea is 13 hours ahead of EST.

On Aug. 10, Big Hit Entertainment released the trailer for Bring The Soul, which announced that the docu-series will be available on Weverse beginning on Aug. 27, but it didn't say what time. Since Weverse is open to fans across the world living in different time zones, time is kind of an important detail to include, especially for those who want to see the docu-series right when it debuts. But I'm sure that info is forthcoming.

You can catch the trailer below:

BANGTANTV on YouTube

See what I mean? No timing. But either way, the ARMY will be tuning in to the docu-series because it will give them a chance to learn more about the group's life while on tour. Bring The Soul was actually released as a movie first called Bring The Soul: The Movie. According to fans, it was amazing, wonderful, emotional, hilarious, and — well, you get the point. I'm sure the docu-series will be just as great!

Even if the Bring The Soul won't be available until the day after the VMAs, fans can still catch up on all the boys other amazing content that night, like the new episodes of RUN! on VLIVE or all the Bangtan Bombs they may have missed on the BTS' official YouTube channel. They're also super active on Twitter and their official fanclub app, Weverse, so keep an eye out there as well.

And even if the boys won't be at the VMAs, fans may still want to tune into the award show to see if the guys sweep the categories they're nominated in: Best Collaboration, Best K-Pop, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography!

Fans totally believe the boys deserved more nominations (and they made great points as to why), but that won't stop fans from coming through with votes. Here's hoping they win all their awards (I have a good feeling about that).