Why Did Kim Kardashian Delete Her Christmas Cards On Instagram? Fans Are Suspicious

After 25 days of the joyous Kardashian Christmas card, Kim Kardashian up and decided to delete it all off her Instagram. It honestly makes no sense — the photos were adorable and we waited so long for the full reveal. The whole thing seems very anticlimactic. Why did Kim Kardashian delete her Christmas cards on Instagram? Fans are suspecting it has to do with the absence of the youngest sister, Kylie.

It was rumored that this year's Christmas card would be "girls only." We all awkwardly nodded knowing there was no way in hell Rob Kardashian was going to come out of hiding for a holiday photo shoot.

One by one, each Kardashian-Jenner made their debut during the 25 day countdown to Christmas. Even Dream Kardashian took front and center during Day 9. If you followed along on Kim, Kris, or Kourtney's Instagram in the past month, you saw Kanye, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloé, Kendall, all the kids, and even Grandma M.J. You know who we didn't see after waiting 25 days? Kylie Jenner. The Christmas card reveal was a fun novelty and the family pictures are cute, but the whole thing felt a little disappointing with Kylie's absence.

Even weirder, after 25 days of continuous posting, Kim deleted all evidence of the family holiday card. She didn't even give us time to relish and screen shot, Day 26 came and *poof* all the photos were gone.

@kimkardashian so we went through 25 days of hell with you instagramming ONLY the Christmas card pictures for you to go delete them on the 26th day??? What even was the point? — (@kimkwestpics) #

oK KIM KARDASHIAN I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL DAY FOR DAY 25 KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD. WE. NEED. TO. SEE. KYLIE. PREGNANT. SHOW US THE CHRISTMAS CARD. — (@thebenbear1) #

when I saw that @KimKardashian deleted the photos of the Christmas card — (@kingzzjenner) #

Raise your hand if you stalked @KimKardashian insta all of December waiting for her to confirm @KylieJenner pregnancy via their Christmas card and on December 25th your dreams where crushed because KYLIE ISNT EVEN IN THE FINAL PICTURE. Can i have those 25 days back orrrr — (@loraleimarie392) #

Since the reported pregnancy news broke about Kylie in September, she has remained M.I.A. — we've barely seen her out and her social media channels have slowed significantly. At this point, it's hard to know what the hell to believe.

Fans were hoping Kylie would use the yearly holiday card to finally, FINALLY confirm her reported pregnancy, but she unfortunately did not.

