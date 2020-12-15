Sparks flew when Cameron and McCartan met on the set of Liv and Maddie in 2012, and by the time the series debuted in July 2013, the two were an official couple. They went on to form their own band, The Girl and the Dreamcatcher, and after nearly three years together, Cameron and McCartan got engaged in April 2016. However, just six months later, McCartan shocked fans when he announced they'd decided to call off their engagement. "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," he tweeted. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

Cameron didn't open up about the abrupt split until July 2019 when asked about the breakup during an interview with Seventeen. "It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen," she confessed. "A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear."

In January 2020, things became even messier after McCartan implied Cameron cheated on him while they were engaged. Though Cameron didn't directly the accusation, she seemingly alluded to the rumors by retweeting a picture of a quote that read, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did." (Elite Daily previously reached out to both McCartan and Cameron's reps for comment on the cheating accusations but didn't hear back.)