Dove Cameron and her Descendants co-star Thomas Doherty are so adorable together that you might have forgotten she used to be engaged to someone else. After all, it's been over three years since Cameron and her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan announced their breakup, and McCartan has been with his new boo, YouTuber Samantha Fekete, since 2017. It seemed as though Cameron and McCartan had gone their separate ways and there were no hard feelings — that is, until his Ryan McCartan implied Dove Cameron had cheated on him before they split. (Elite Daily reached out to both McCartan and Cameron's reps for comment on the cheating allegations but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

During a Q&A sesh on Instagram Stories on Jan. 16 in which McCartan told his followers to ask him anything, a fan asked about his "proudest" moment. His response: "Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life." He added that he was "proudest of the light that came from the darkness" following those few rough weeks at the end of 2016.

@mccarya on Instagram

McCartan took to Twitter to announce the broken engagement on Oct. 5, 2016, less than six months after his April 2016 proposal. "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," he tweeted. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful." A little over a week later, at the premiere of Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show remake, E! News asked McCartan how he was coping, and he only had good things to say. "I love her to death," he said. "There's a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that — because I love her — I have to respect."

Cameron, however, didn't open up about the abrupt split until July 2019, when asked about the breakup during an interview with Seventeen. Apparently, her relationship with McCartan wasn't as blissful as it appeared. "It was my first ever real relationship, and it was on-screen and off-screen," she confessed. "A lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the very low-lows, I did not make public. I was under the impression that I had to make everything look perfect all the time and my partner definitely put that in my ear."

Cameron has yet to directly comment on the infidelity accusation, but she alluded to the rumors through a cryptic tweet the same day. The actor retweeted a picture of a quote that reads, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did," and she commented, "Beautiful." She also shared a picture of her and her current boo, Doherty, on Instagram to thank him for making her Jan. 15 birthday so special. "What I ever did to deserve this kinda love, I'll spend my whole life wondering," she said in her lengthy caption.

Will fans ever know exactly what went down between Cameron and McCartan? Probably not. But it seems like both are better off in their new relationships, and hopefully they both continue to grow and heal on their own.