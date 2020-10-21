Clare Crawley made it clear from the beginning of her season of The Bachelorette that she knows what she wants and she isn't afraid to communicate it. In Week 2 of The Bachelorette, the guys vying for Clare's heart got to show off their communication skills — or lack thereof. One guy in particular wasn't able to properly convey his feelings, though, and so Clare sent him packing. Who goes home on Clare's Bachelorette Week 2? It was time to say goodbye to Brandon Goss.

In the first group date of the season, nine of Clare's guys' had to prove that they know how to "speak to Clare's heart." They practiced the languages of love and first off was words of affirmation with a little Romeo & Juliet role play. Clare was especially excited to hear how Dale Moss (who received the first impression rose) professed his love. She did not seem to be disappointed since Dale told her that he's ready to commit himself to her fully. Clare seemed genuinely touched by all the guys' sentiments. She told them, "It's been a long time since I've heard such kind words from men."

After some gift giving and very steamy physical touch, the nine guys got some quality time with Clare during the cocktail party. It started off a bit rocky, with Clare getting upset that the guys weren't very eager to talk to her. But once that smoothed over, Clare got to have some meaningful conversations (including another feelings-heavy one with Dale) and ended up giving Riley Christian the group date rose after he showed off his slow dance skills.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Next, Jason Foster got to go on the first one-on-one date with Clare. Clare continued the theme of open communication by asking Jason to write a letter to his younger self. She got him to fully open up during the date and he shared some of the worst things he's ever thought about himself. Luckily, it wasn't enough to deter Clare, and he still received a rose.

The remaining 10 guys showed off a whole lot more than their emotions during their group date. Clare had them play a game of strip dodgeball, which left the losing team putting it all out there... literally. Some of the guys were upset about having to strip down, and others were upset that the losing team didn't get to attend the cocktail party with Clare later.

During that cocktail party, Claire had some alone time with Brandon that did not end very well. Brandon told Clare that he wanted to be on this season of The Bachelorette because of her. But when Clare asked what specific details he liked about her, Brandon came up with nothing. He said he wanted to get to know her, but Clare was frustrated since she knew there were other men (let's be real, mostly Dale Moss) who she knew were committed to her. Since Clare has made it clear that she does not want to waste her time, she decided to send Brandon home right on the spot.

Brandon was the one and only guy to go home during Week 2. It just goes to show that Clare has no time to waste when it comes to finding love.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.