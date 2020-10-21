The first one-on-one of any Bachelorette season is always a big deal. In Clare Crawley's case, she made it an especially big deal with a super-vulnerable date with Jason Foster. Jason and Clare shared a whole lot of feelings during their date, but they also hinted at Jason Foster's real job. Before he was on The Bachelorette, Jason was a professional football player.

Dale Moss has gotten a lot of attention so far for being a former NFL player, but he's not the only football player among Clare's guys. Jason also played for the NFL, starting in 2012. First, he played for the Indianapolis Colts for six months, then he played for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a year on each team. Finally, Jason played in the Canadian Football League for a bit before retiring from football.

The sport runs in Jason's family, since his dad also played professionally for the New York Giants. In an interview with the Oakland Raiders' Behind the Shield, Jason said, "I'm just trying to live out the legacy of the family."

According to Jason's ABC bio, he decided to find a new career to prioritize his health "after suffering too many concussions on the field." Since he no longer plays football, the 31-year-old now works as as an account manager at Signature Consultants, which is an IT staffing and recruiting company.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jason talks about his football career in a few posts on his Instagram. In one throwback post from 2019, Jason wrote, "As NFL Training Camp begins this week, I look back on my times and how I was able to participate and do my best to compete with the best athletes in the world (I was not one of them). I was very grateful for those chances and able to play the game I loved and for allowing me to look all of 326 lbs of bacon fat, pork sausage, Ben & Jerrys, athletic flab."

With football in his past, what does his future look like on The Bachelorette? Jason and Clare had a promising first date, in which he opened up to her about his relationship issues, and it ended with him getting a rose. Only time will tell if he's able to score a touchdown in her (or someone else's) heart.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

