The next time you lay awake at night, replaying all the unfortunate things you've said in your life, take a moment to appreciate the fact that you're not Brandon Gross from The Bachelorette rn. While the man's got the whole tall, dark, and handsome thing down, the "trying to make an intimate connection while you're put on the spot and cameras are rolling" thing? Eh, not so much.

Basically, after Clare asked Brandon why he wanted to come on her season of the show, he completely clammed up. Well, he clammed up after he indicated it was just because he thought she was pretty (which, thanks, but that didn't exactly help things). Granted, the scene could just be the result of some clever editing, but seriously, he couldn't have done some light Googling prior to going on the show? It's not like she's exactly hard to find online...

While he might not have tons to say when put on the spot, there's actually a lot of info about him online. From his job to his Instagram to his dating preferences, here's what you need to know about the self proclaimed "Italian stallion":

According to his Bachelorette profile, the 28-year-old is "in the prime of his life. After spending the last few years working as a real estate agent in New York City, he's ready to settle down and start a family. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Brandon apparently "never has trouble getting a date" and "loves to date older women" (his most recent connection having been 38). When it comes to what he's looking for in a partner, his bio says he wants someone who's not only spontaneous but is also the "ultimate teammate in raising their family."

Oh! And he claims to have "the abs of an A-list movie star" which is something I took upon myself to confirm. One glance at his Instagram proves that, yeah, he's not lying there. While he doesn't post much more than shirtless pics, when you look like that, can you really blame him?

In case you're like "Wow, he's really hot, he should model," you're right. He is really hot, and yes, he does model. He's working with Select Model Management and according to his real estate bio, he also has an interest in acting. Does that mean he might be on The Bachelorette for the *wrong* reasons? Welp, fans aren't really going to be able to find out, because Clare straight-up sent him home after their awk convo — like, before they even had their rose ceremony. Farewell Brandon, we barely knew ya.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.