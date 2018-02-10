Meghan Markle's life has been a whirlwind ever since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. The actress/activist has now decided to leave her acting career behind (Suits is getting a season 8, but Katherine Heigl is joining the cast in Markle's place), but outside of her career and the changes she's making to it, fans are wondering: Who did Meghan Markle date before Prince Harry? She's been married once before (which not too long ago would've meant she and Harry couldn't get married, according to royal family rules), but who else has she dated?

Prince Harry has had two serious relationships before meeting Markle and getting engaged, although he has had lots of less serious flings over the years. His first longterm relationship was with Chelsy Davy. They dated on and off for seven years and she was his date to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011. Their relationship ended on such good terms, Davy is probably getting invited to the wedding. His second longterm relationship was with actress Cressida Bonas. They dated from 2012 to 2014 and didn't end things on a positive note, so she definitely won't be getting an invite to this royal wedding.

Before dating Harry, Markle was married to film producer Trevor Engelson.

They got married on Sept. 10, 2011, just five months after Prince William and Kate Middleton got married on April 29, 2011. Engelson is a 41-year-old film producer who has worked on films such as Remember Me starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Markle played a bartender in the movie, but that's not where the two met. They actually met in 2004 and got engaged in 2010 after being together for six years.

She played a bartender named... wait for it... Megan. And the character's name was spelled differently than hers, so it's ~not the same~.

Meghan Maven on YouTube

Engelson also works as a manager for actors, screenwriters, directors, and novelists, according to The Sun. Markle and Engelson reportedly got divorced because of "irreconcilable differences" (heard that one before). Markle booked her role on Suits right before they got married, so the early years of their marriage were spent in a long-distance relationship while she was filming the show in Toronto and he was living in L.A. They were divorced by 2013.

In 2014, Markle was rumored to be dating celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

Markle once did a profile on him for The Tig, her lifestyle blog that has been shut down since her engagement. This was seemingly her last relationship before dating Prince Harry. According to the Evening Standard, Markle and Vitiello were seen at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards in April 2016 together. Markle met Prince Harry just one month later in Toronto when Harry was launching the Invictus Games. They were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend.

And that's all we really know about Meghan Markle's past relationships. She was with Egelson for a long time before their divorce in 2013 and was with Vitiello for possibly less than a year before she met Harry. The rest is (royal) history!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016, their relationship was confirmed in November of 2016, and on Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Charles announced their engagement.

Clarence House (Prince Charles' official residence) released a statement saying,

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The wedding is officially going down this May 19, 2018, just two years after Markle and Harry met in Toronto in May of 2016. Ain't love grand?