Who Is Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband? Trevor Engelson Is A Film Producer

Meghan Markle basically fulfilled all of our Cinderella story dreams when her engagement to Prince Harry was announced on Nov. 27. The Suits actress had us all swooning at the thought of their perfect love story. Actually, Markle is a very surprising match for Prince Harry. She's American, an actress, and divorced — all of which are usually frowned upon by the royal family. It's great to see the royals become more inclusive when, in the past, these things would call for abdication. However, one question still looms — Who is Meghan Markle's ex-husband? His name is Trevor Engelson and he's a film producer.

While Markle and Prince Harry are currently what dreams are made of, Markle does have a past. I'm sure Harry does, too, but he doesn't have a marriage license to back it up.

So, who is Trevor Engelson and how did he get lucky enough to bag Meghan Markle? Raised in New York City, Engelson graduated from University of California and became a producer. If you don't know his name, you probably know a few of his films.

According to Town & Country, Engelson's resume includes, "the 9/11 film Remember Me, License to Wed, starring Robin Williams, and 2009's All About Steve. Recently, he's been taking on television projects such as the upcoming Heathers remake and Snowfall."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lately, Engelson has been working on a new project that *ahem* poses some similarities to his own life. The show Engelson has been pitching around town has to do with a divorced couple who has to share custody of their child. The twist? One half of the divorced couple is from the royal family. CAN YOU IMAGINE? *Cough, cough.* According to Town & Country, the official pitch is,

Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.

Obviously, Markle won't be the only one benefitting from the royal marriage. Markle and Engelson were only married for two years, and the entirety of their relationship seemed pretty low-key. The two first got together in 2004 and dated for seven years. They officially got married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica on Sept. 10, 2011 in "casual ceremony." However, the two divorced in 2013, just two years later citing "irreconcilable differences."

Since that was a few years ago, the two have obviously moved on. Markle seems happier than ever with Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle opened up about her prince to Vanity Fair in September where she referred to him as her "boyfriend." The Suits actress said,

We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.

Being betrothed to a prince does come with its struggles. Markle had been the victim of a lot of racist and sexist comments in the media. So much so that Prince Harry released an official statement about Markle on Nov. 8, 2016 telling the tabloids to back off. Surprisingly, Markle is great at ignoring the negative press. She said,

I don’t read any press. I haven’t even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise ... We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.

Markle and Prince Harry make an adorable couple and seem so, so happy together. Everybody has a past, but I'm glad the newest royal couple has such a bright future. Congrats, Meghan and Harry.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.