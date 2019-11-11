Where To Get The SKIMS Styling Solutions, Including Body Tape & Pasties

A brand can only launch so many bras and undergarments, but if you thought Kim Kardashian would soon run out of ideas for her solutionwear line, think again. SKIMS Styling Solutions are the brand's newest game-changing products, and while the two new items only come in three shades of nude in comparison to the brand's usual nine, they offer everyone endless possibilities for coverage and support. Out of all the SKIMS items you've been tempted by, these might just be the ones to convince you to place your first order.

After SKIMS's first ultra-successful launch, Kardashian and the brand have gone on to introduce everything from cotton leggings and tanks to everyday bras to more heavy-duty shapewear pieces, all of which have sold out soon after launching. As the brand restocks its OG range, it continues to expand, and while the new Styling Solutions collection is SKIMS's smallest launch to date, it's arguably also the most innovative. Throwback to 2016, when all the Kardashian girls' apps were alive and well: Kim took to hers to share a behind-the-scenes photo wearing just a few strips of tape to lift her chest and hold it in place. She explained that tape was her go-to move for outfits that didn't work well with standard bras, and like pretty much everything she posts, the photo became more or less iconic, with tons of people trying her trick at home.

Fast-forward to 2019, and Kardashian is dropping her own rolls of Body Tape ($36, SKIMS), which fans can use to safely recreate her iconic lift and tons of other supportive styles:

In addition to the tape, SKIMS will also be launching Pasties ($12, SKIMS)

Both the Body Tape and Pasties will be available in Sandstone, Tigers Eye, and Smokey Quartz:

The stretch cotton tape is both waterproof and sweatproof, boasting a 12-hour wear time. Each roll is 45 feet in length, so unless you're hitting up red carpets in backless dresses every single night, one will most likely last you a while. The pasties are also waterproof and sweatproof, with the same 12-hour wear time, and the added promise of a subtle lift thanks to the teardrop shape. There are five pairs in each $12 pack.

The models on the SKIMS site show a multitude of ways to utilize the Body Tape, often wearing the Pasties underneath for nipple protection:

If the Stylings Solutions duo sounds right up your alley, you can snag some body tape and pasties when the collection goes live on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9AM PST, exclusively on the SKIMS website.