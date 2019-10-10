You heard it here first, people! Kim Kardashian West is back with yet another new range of skivvies, and everyone is wondering how much the SKIMS Cotton Collection costs. Good news — not only is the range size-inclusive, with XXS through 4XL accounted for, but it's also fairly affordable, too. For all the deets on the brand's latest, read on.

When SKIMS first debuted a few months back, solutionwear was the main focus, and many of the pieces were designed to be, well, constricting. I mean that in the best way possible! Great shapewear holds you in and helps create the illusion of a certain curve here, a flat line there, but not everyone wants or needs shapewear, so many fans passed on placing an order. This time around, SKIMS' newest range is called the Cotton Collection, and with something for everyone, it's all about cozy, comfy everyday basics. Personally, IDK a soul who doesn't love a good legging, tank, or tee, not to mention a cute bralette or two!

Inspired by Kim K's go-to loungewear faves, the range features 14 new items, from thongs to briefs to boxers:

Courtesy of SKIMS

All in all, the prices range from $18 to $56, which is certainly reasonable in the world of loungewear and lingerie. Let's start with a look at outwear pieces, the priciest in the lineup, and then move on to bras, bralettes, and panties.

Available in two colors, the Cotton T-Shirt retails for $38:

Courtesy of SKIMs

Meanwhile, the Cotton Rib Slip Dress is ten dollars more, at $48:

Courtesy of SKIMs

The second most expensive piece in the line is the Cotton Rib Thermal Legging, priced at $52:

Courtesy of SKIMs

Considering a lot of the leggings I buy are priced at just under $100, this feels like a really solid pricepoint. Especially if they're as high-quality and soft as Kardashian claims! I can't wait to feel them IRL.

The most expensive piece? The Molded Bra, which will cost you $56:

Courtesy of SKIMS

The Wide Strap Balconette is the same price as the Molded Bra:

Courtesy of SKIMS

While the Underwire Bra retails for slightly less, at $48:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Then there are the bralettes, including the Cotton Plunge Bralette for $36:

Courtesy of SKIMS

As well as the Cotton Triangle Bralette, the cheapest bra sku at $32:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Last but not least as far as tops, the Cotton Rib Tank retails for $34:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Rounding out the collection are five styles of underwear. Most affordable is the Cotton Dipped Thong at $18:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Followed by the Cotton Rib Thong at $20:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Next is the Cotton String Bikini, which retails for $22:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Followed by the Coton Rib Brief at $28:

Courtesy of SKIMS

Last but not least, the Cotton Rib Boxer retails for $32:

Courtesy of SKIMS

In comparison to other loungewear brands, it's clear Kardashian's pieces aren't upcharged just because they've got her name on them. A $30-something bralette is the norm for many retailers, and considering I've got few heavy-duty bras that cost the same as a month's rent, an under-$50 underwire bra sounds pretty great to me. If you feel the same, you can snag your Cotton Collection pieces when the range goes live on the SKIMS site on October 15th at 12PM EST.