OMG, just as I decided to dress up as a SKIMS model for Halloween, Kim Kardashian West has blessed us with a ~brand spanking new~ collection! I love having options! If you're not much of a shapewear gal, but still want to support Kardashian's latest business venture, then you'll love what's in SKIMS Cotton Collection, as it's a much cozier, less constricting launch. Personally, I'm all about a good shaping short, but I've also never been one to turn down a soft, cotton bralette, so I'm equally thrilled.

Just this morning, the SKIMS Instagram account posted a photo of Kardashian lounging in white leggings and a matching plunging bralette, and I knew right away a new line was coming. "@KimKardashian’s essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon," the caption promised, and without missing a beat, I went to the SKIMS website and signed up for the waitlist, to be notified the second the drop goes live.

All the shapewear pieces I'm still lusting over are currently sold out on the site, so fingers crossed I can get my hands on the Cotton Collection as soon as it's available:

The Cotton Collection consists of 14 new styles in five cozy colorways, and in addition to bras and underwear, the line features leggings, slips, tanks, tees, and in true Kardashian fashion, biker short-like ribbed boxers. Just as with the shapewear, the sizing will range from XXS through 4XL, and this time around, pricing will range from $18 to $56.

Let's begin with a look at the undies in all five colorways. Up first is the Ribbed Thong:

The colorways include Kyanite, Mineral, Bone, Soot, Iris Mica. I love that Kardashian included a pretty, dreamy blue and pale lilac in addition to the more neutral shades!

Next up is the ultra-comfy Dipped Thong:

As well as the Cotton String Bikini:

Moving along to bras, the Balconette Bra looks super supportive:

As a larger-chested gal, I'm loving the look of those extra-thick straps!

Next up is a more relaxed fit, the Molded Bra:

And finally, a classic Underwire Bra:

As for bralettes, the Plunge Bralette couldn't be cuter:

And the Triangle Bralette is perfect for lounging around:

In addition to the cotton pieces above, there are also some ribbed loungewear styles launching, including the Ribbed Brief:

And for all those Kardashian bike short fans, the Ribbed Boxer might be a must-have:

Either bottom would look great paired with the Ribbed Tank:

Or the simple Tee, available in just two colors:

Also in Bone and Soot is the Ribbed Slip:

And finally, the Ribbed Thermal Legging we saw Kardashian wear in the campaign image:

There's already a landing page on the SKIMS website for the Cotton Collection, should you want to see how the pieces look in different sizes, but to buy them for yourself, you'll have to wait until they officially launch on October 15 at 12PM EST.