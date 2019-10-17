Just when you think you've got all the eyeshadow palettes you could ever need, cue ColourPop Cosmetics with yet another irresistible launch. If you've seen the brand's latest posts on social media, you're probably wondering where to get the ColourPop Bye Bye Birdie Collection, complete with fab falsies, nail polish strips, and one of the brand's most beautiful palettes to date, hands down. If you were hoping the collection was inspired by the Broadway musical of the same name, I hate to break it to you, but it's not — that said, it's damn good nonetheless, and I can almost guarantee you'll still want to shop it.

If you're still trying to find out how this collection got its name, girl, same here, but now that I've seen how pretty it is, I'm willing to overlook the seeming randomness. Based on the products' packaging, the color story appears to be inspired by pink peacock feathers, which is a fun, unique color scheme for fall. Typically, autumn sees a lot of orangey neutral palettes mimicking the colors of changing leaves, so I'm all about a berry pink mood to spice things up. Well done, ColourPop!

In addition to the staples, like eyeshadows and lipsticks, this collection has some surprising additions, from false eyelashes to nail polish strips:

Let's start with the crowd-pleaser, though. The Bye Bye Birdie Pressed Powder Palette:

Retailing for $18, this 12-pan palette features a varity of pinky shades from soft blush to bold magenta:

These aren't the only shadows in the mix, though. There's also four new Jelly Much Shadows to fall in love with:

Excuse me while I swoon. "Early Birdie" is a metallic gold with pink glitter, "Hoot N Holler" is a metallic rose gold with silver glitter, "On The Fly" is a duochrome magenta with a blue flip, and "Fly The Coop" is a metallic plum with multidimensional glitter.

The Jelly Much Shadows retail for just $8 a pop. Can you believe?

Also launching for the eyes are some plummy liner and lash options:

Liners include the $6 Creme Gel Liner and $7 Creme Gel Color, both in deep plum hue "Charmer." There's also a BFF Mascara in "Plum And Get It." Typically, I'm not a fan of colored mascara, but this seems like the perfect stepping stone shade, since it's still pretty dark.

Speaking of lashes, the line will also debut three new pairs of falsies:

At $8 a pop, "Baddie" is the boldest of them all, with "Doll" giving a lighter, more fanned-out look, and "Shorty" featuring smaller lashes towards the inner corner of the eye.

Moving right along, there will be new Blush Stix Duos, too:

At $14 a pair, "In A Twitter" is the more nude-y duo, with shades "Hen Party" and "Magpie," while "My Perch Or Yours" is more vibrant and pink, featuring shades "Aviary" and "Flycatcher."

TBH, I kinda want both sets. Is that so wrong?

And now, the lipsticks. There will be three new shades of the Ultra-Blotted Lip at $7 each:

Meet midtone pink "Cloud Chaser," soft plum "Ringleader," and deep nude "Starling." I can't get over the beautiful tones in this collection! Majorly gorg.

There's also two new Ultra-Glossy Lips at $7 apiece, in shades "Well-Nested" and "Menagerie":

Last and (Finally!) least are two sets of nail polish strips. At $7 each, one set contains the Peacock Accent + Ombre Glitter Nails:

While the other contains the Feather Gradient + Ombre Purple Nails:

Y'all, ColourPop really snapped with this one! To shop the entire massive Bye Bye Byrdie Collection, hit up the Colourpop website when it drops on October 18 at 10AM PST.