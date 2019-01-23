Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg is nothing short of iconic, and she's become somewhat of a symbol and spokeswoman for women kicking ass and taking names everywhere. And with so many people raving about On The Basis Of Sex, the new film based on her early career, her popularity is at an all-time high — so what better way to honor her than with a fantastic lipstick? If you haven't seen the RBG Lipstick from Lipslut, I'm sorry in advance, because you're most definitely about to drop $20 on it, because you need it. We all need it. RBG is an advocate for women's rights, and I myself am an advocate for great lip products, and in this new release we can both rejoice.

If you haven't heard of Lipslut, it's a creative, ballsy brand self-described as selling "socially conscious cosmetics," and pretty much every product it releases is met with an abundance of both hype and controversy. Some people are delighted, and some are enraged, but regardless, they always manage to get everyone talking, so they're doing something right. In the past, the brand has released lipsticks with names like "F*ck Trump," "F*ck Kavanaugh," and "F*ck Hollywood," always donating 50 percent of sales to charities. This time around, it has released a lipstick not against a well-known person, but in favor of one: everyone's favorite, Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself.

When Lipslut began creating the formula for the Notorious R.B.G. Matte Liquid Lipstick ($20, lipslut.com), it knew that the right shade should be left up to the women RBG has inspired most to decide. With this in mind, the brand created a survey on its Instagram Stories and allowed customers to pick the perfect RBG-inspired hue, and landed on what the brand describes as a "brilliant, bad b*tch berry." RBG herself doesn't really wear a ton of bright lipsticks, but the bold hue represents a bold determination and dedication to enhancing women's rights. Plus, it's a shade that will look incredible on practically everybody.

I have to use my imagination, but I just know RBG would slay in this shade. Someone get her a tube ASAP:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The best part about this lippie? In addition to a vegan, cruelty-free formula, 50 percent of sales will be donated to organizations that support RBG's ethos of equality. Upon checkout, shoppers will have the opportunity to vote for the charity of their choosing, some of which include the ACLU, Equal Rights Advocates, and She Should Run. Lipslut doesn't just create fab products that make a difference — it really allows customers to get involved and be a part of the good work the company does. Giving customers a say in where their money is donated is such a wonderful idea.

There's no word yet on if RBG herself has seen the lipstick, but whether or not she thinks she'd suit a "bad b*tch berry," I'm sure she'd love the concept. What's more innovative and empowering than using makeup sales to help move forward the fight for equality? Fingers crossed Lipslut has already sent her a tube, and if you want to snag one for yourself, head over to its site and place an order now. All products are currently available for pre-order, and shipping will begin towards the end of March. Worth the wait, if you ask me.