I literally *just* placed my order for Rihanna's new mascara, but apparently, I'm about to check out again very, very soon, because Fenty Beauty's Flypencil Eyeliners were just revealed and I most definitely need to cop them for my collection. If you haven't noticed, Fenty Beauty is starting out 2020 with a bang, and while I thought the Full Frontal Mascara would be the brand's big January drop, they've added one more eye product to the lineup with a bevy of colorful new pencil liners. No complaints here, Rihanna!

While Fenty's Flyliner is one of my all-time favorite liquid liners, the brand's lack of creamy, pencil liners has always had me wishing for something more. Flyliner's jet-black formula is as stunning as it is long-wearing, but with Euphoria glam still kicking in 2020, I've been leaning towards colorful, graphic looks far more than my usual black winged liner look. Why play it safe when there are so many bold, vibrant looks to try? Obvi, Fenty Beauty didn't want to miss out on the trend, and the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner was born. The new product comes in 20 shades with four finishes, including matte, metallic, shimmer, and glitter.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty has dropped a few colorful liquid liners in the past, but nothing comes close to the Flypencil and its creamy formula. The twist-up style pencils allow for easy application with no sharpening required, and the water-and-smudge-resistant formula is designed to last.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

In addition to bold blues, sparkling silvers, and poppy pinks, the Flypencils will also be available in neutral hues like white, brown, and classic black, so you can work them into any and all 2020 beauty looks.

The brand posted a full set of swatches on its Instagram account, and boy oh boy, do these babies pack a punch:

Can we take a moment to appeciate the vibrant masterpiece that is "Lady Lagoon"? The cleverness of naming sauce-inspired reddish shade "Spa-getti Strapz"? Inspired! As per usual, these liners join the list of Fenty products I'm tempted to buy based on shade names alone! If you feel the same, you can snag the Flypencils for $22 a pop on the Fenty Beauty website as well as online and in-stores at Sephora on January 16.