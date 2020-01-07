I've been waiting ages for Rihanna to drop a mascara so I can finally rock a full face of Fenty Beauty, and cheers to 2020, the day has finally come. If you've heard the news, I'm sure you're just as excited as I am about Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal Mascara, so let's take a few moments to gush about the specifics, from how much it costs to when it drops, to how amazing the packaging is. The Fenty Beauty aesthetic is truly unmatched, y'all.

After Fenty Beauty's first (and then second) year ended with no mascara, I knew RiRi was waiting to create the *perfect* formula. There were so many collection to which a mascara would've been the perfect pièce de résistance, but because Rihanna was holding out, I figured she wanted to get it justright. I respected that, and although eager, I was patient! Finally, my good behavior has been rewarded, because the Full Frontal Mascara is here. My lashes are more than ready, and at $24 a tube, my wallet is, too. I was worried such a long-awaited product might come with a heftier price tag, but the majority of high-end mascaras sit between the $20-35 price range, so I'm more than happy to shell out $24 for Fenty's finest.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

While the high-performance formula is buildable, water-resistant, and ultra black, the real shining star of this mascara is the applicator wand. The brush head is two-sided, with one half deemed Flat and the other, Fat. The Flat side is meant to help define and curl lashes, while the Fat side helps users add volume, drama, and lift. If you've ever doubled up on mascaras in the past — I always use one for lengthening and one for volumizing — the dual-function brush is about to be your new BFF.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

OK OK, I bet you're wondering when and where to cop it, huh? The Full Frontal Mascara drops on January 16 on the Fenty Beauty website, as well as online and in-store at Sephora. Setting a reminder in my phone as we speak! Thank you, Rihanna, for starting off the new year with the launch I've been waiting for.