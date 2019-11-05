Where To Get ColourPop's Pretty Fresh Concealers For A Natural, Glowy Glam

When ColourPop first debuted its full-coverage, matte No Filter Concealer, fans were shook at the payoff, especially given the product's affordable price tag. However, not everyone wants a heavy-duty formula, so that's where the brand's Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizers, which dropped this September, came in. Now, ColourPop's Pretty Fresh Concealers are here to complete the Pretty Fresh range. If you still haven't found the lightweight, hydrating concealer of your dreams, there's a good chance this hyaluronic acid-filled formula could totally be The One.

Back in September, the Pretty Fresh range debuted as the no-makeup makeup little sister to ColourPop's full-coverage No Filter line, and the tinted moisturizer, primer, setting spray, and blending sponge were instant successes. Still, some fans wondered why the brand would release a full face collection with no concealer, but just two months later, ColourPop completed the Pretty Fresh family with the new Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer ($9, ColourPop). At just under $10, it's available in 30 shades, divided into six categories spanning fair, light, medium, medium dark, dark, and deep dark. There are also warm, cool, and neutral undertone options.

Here's a look at every shade swatched:

The oil-free formula provides lightweight coverage plus the skincare benefits of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut water. In addition to covering blemishes and dark circles, it's also great for highlighting the skin to add dimension while still looking natural. A concealer with lighter coverage also works well when mixed and matched with full-coverage liquid foundation and powders to ensure your overall look doesn't end up too cake-y.

ColourPop recommends applying the concealer with their Precision Blending Sponge ($5, ColourPop):

And for the ultimate ~pretty fresh~ face, use the Hyaluronic Tinted Moisturizer ($14, ColourPop), too:

Hydrating formulas are a must for fall and winter, when cold weather can leave skin particularly dull anddry. If you find yourself in need of a new concealer, you can shop this one exclusively on the ColourPop Cosmetics website.