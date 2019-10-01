As the fall and winter months begin, I find myself going out of my way to ensure my skincare and makeup routines are as well-prepped as possible. That means staying away from heavy, drying formulas, and opting for products with hydrating ingredients — still, the right ingredients aren't always cheap. That's why I was beyond thrilled to see how much the ColourPop Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer costs; the brand's first-ever tinted moisturizer is under $15, and utilizes hyaluronic acid, the top dog when it comes to hydrators. In fact, the entire collection is infused with HA, and all the products are super affordable. Thanks, ColourPop, for making my cold-weather beauty revamp that much easier (And that much more affordable, too!).

If you aren't too keen on ingredient specifics, allow me to offer you a quick science lesson on why you should seriously consider adding hyaluronic acid to your skincare and/or beauty routine. Our bodies produce HA naturally, but as we age, a lil extra helps our skin stay hydrated — and with that comes a glowy complexion, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and healthier skin all around. HA serums and other skincare products are all over the market nowadays, but getting the added bonus of the ingredient within your face makeup certainly doesn't hurt.

That's why fans were so thrilled for ColourPop to announce their Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer:

Courtesy of ColourPop

Available in 24 sheer-coverage shades, this product retails for just $14 a pop, which is pretty darn good considering you get 1.45 FL OZ, making it a pretty generous base product. The Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer ($14, colourpop.com) shade range also spans six categories, including Deep Dark, Dark, Medium Dark, Medium, Light, and Fair.

The packaging is also super chic, especially given the affordable pricepoint. I love that you can see the shade through the tube:

Courtesy of ColourPop

There are three other products in the Pretty Fresh collection, all of which cost $12 or less:

Courtesy of ColourPop

First, the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer ($12, colourpop.com), the perfect Step 1 to pair with your Tinted Moisturizer, or to wear on its own as a final step to your skincare routine, slightly smoothing and blurring your makeup-free complexion.

Then, there's the Hyaluronic Hydration Setting Mist ($12, colourpop.com), meant to provide a final spritz of hydration and a dewy finish. Again, with or without makeup, this baby is fantastic.

With makeup, though, you might as well use the Blending Sponge ($7, colourpop.com), ColourPop's very first spongy beauty tool. I love that it has one flat end and one pointed end, to offer ample coverage or precision depending on where and how you're using it.

Great prices and skincare benefits? I've always been a fan of ColourPop's eyeshadow palettes, but their Pretty Fresh collection might just be my new favorite thing. Especially since I'm trying to amp up my HA usage before winter! To shop the entire collection and see the magic of hyaluronic acid on your skin, check out the ColourPop website, where the line is exclusively sold.