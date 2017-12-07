Where To Buy The Trump "Another One Bites The Dust Sweatshirt" If You're Taking A Stand

The #MeToo movement has swept the nation by impacting change and shaking up nearly every facet of society. Sexual assault and harassment are no longer accepted hazards of the workplace as giants of industry are finally being held accountable for their actions. One New York City shop is counting down to when President Donald Trump will be held accountable for the sexual assault allegations leveled against him. (The White House's official stance is that the women making allegations against Trump are lying.) When you find out where to buy the Trump "Another One Bites The Dust Sweatshirt," you can join the countdown, too.

The list of names of high-profile men who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace has been growing ever since the Harvey Weinstein accusations began in October 2017. TIME even named the "Silence Breakers" as their 2017 Person of the Year, with the hope that taking a stand means that victims no longer have to settle for being silenced while abusers continue with their lives and careers unaffected. If you've been having trouble keeping up with the list of men accused of sexual impropriety, then you can turn to the latest design from New York-based Meg Shops to help you keep track.

Meg Shops has released a new design called "Another One Bites The Dust," which also happens to be the text on the front of the shirt. The design mimics that of your favorite band's summer tour tee, but the dates correlate with the day a specific person was accused of sexual harassment or assault. You can buy a crewneck "Another One Bites The Dust" sweatshirt for $59 or a tee for $49.

With each AOBTD sweatshirt and tee sold, we'll be donating $10 to the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault https://t.co/ojAIKYfBHU — (@megshops) #

The back of the shirt houses the names and dates, and it's aptly titled the "Knockin 'Em Down Tour." The first date starts with April 18, 2017, when former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly was dropped by the network after it was reported that O'Reilly paid millions of dollars to settle sexual harassment lawsuits. The next name is Weinstein on Oct. 8, 2017, which was just after the New York Times article came out that detailed Weinstein's decades-long practice of paying off his accusers. (Weinstein has denied allegations of sexual assault.) Following those two, other names include Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Al Franken, and Matt Lauer, all of whom have faced consequences following allegations of sexual misconduct. (Spacey apologized in a statement; C.K. admitted to the veracity of allegations in a statement; Franken called some allegations "simply not true" and said others he "remembers differently" in an announcement; Lauer apologized in a statement and noted that some allegations are "untrue or mischaracterized.")

In total there are 14 names on the back of the shirt, but there are only 13 dates. That's because the final name, highlighted in red, is Donald Trump. Next to his name is simply "TBA," which presumably stands for "to be announced." This is because President Trump has not faced consequences for the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him from multiple women. It's also likely a response to the Access Hollywood tape that was released in October 2016, when then-candidate Trump was recorded bragging about what amounts to sexual assault.

The sweatshirt is a statement that alleged abusers can no longer hide behind their power, as evidenced by these names and the effect that the allegations have had on their careers. Most of the men listed were fired from their respective positions.

As the wait continues for the Commander in Chief to be called on to answer the allegations against him, you can join the movement buy purchasing an "Another One Bites The Dust" sweatshirt or tee from Meg Shops. Part of the brand's mission, according to their website, is to "empower women through fashion and impact our communities." With that in mind, $10 from each purchase of the shirt will go toward the New York Alliance Against Sexual Assault & Women's Support Network of York Region, Ontario, which will help victims of sexual assault.

So, as the #MeToo movement sweeps the nation, you can support sexual assault victims with the purchase of a sweatshirt that speaks volumes.