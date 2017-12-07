Al Franken Resigned In Big Announcement About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After reports of at least seven separate claims of harassment made against him, Sen. Al Franken announced he will resign from Congress. Franken, the junior senator from Minnesota, said that the stepping down from office will be completed "in the coming weeks." During the announcement, which was delivered on the Senate floor, Sen. Franken pointed out what he called the "irony" about his resignation.

"I, of all people, am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party," Franken said, in a clear allusion to President Donald Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

With a vacancy in one of Minnesota's two U.S. Senate seats now imminent, the state's governor will now be prompted to select an interim senator to serve in Franken's place until the next election. The governor, Democrat Mark Dayton, is expected to name a fellow member of the Democratic party to the seat, with his deputy, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, rumored to be his choice.

Despite announcing his resignation, Fraken did not apologize or admit to any of the harassment claims made against him. Much the contrary, the senator denied the validity of some of the claims.

The senator said that while he had been deferential to those who made claims against him, people had gotten "the false impression that I was admitting doing things that I hadn’t done. Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember differently."

What Led To Franken's Resignation

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, a day before Franken announced his resignation, dozens of Democratic colleagues in the Senate called for him to step down, including Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"Senator Franken should resign," Schumer said in a statement, per CNN. "I consider Senator Franken a dear friend and greatly respect his accomplishments, but he has a higher obligation to his constituents and the Senate, and he should step down immediately."

