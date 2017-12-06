Tweets About 'TIME's Person Of The Year 2017 Prove Women Are So, So Proud

The moment finally arrived. On Dec. 6, TIME announced what the whole country had been anticipating for weeks, and the publication certainly did not disappoint. Tweets about TIME's Person of the Year 2017 — the Silence Breakers, the victims who stood up to sexual harassment and refused to let this behavior be the norm — prove women are so proud to stand together.

"The galvanizing actions of the women on our cover… along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s," a statement from Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal read.

More to come.