Who Are The Silence Breakers? 'TIME's Person Of The Year Is A Nod To The #MeToo Movement

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, Time Magazine announced its 2017 Person of the Year, and it's not a person at all. The magazine has chosen to highlight the #MeToo movement and selected "The Silence Breakers," the people who paved the way for the national conversation on sexual assault. The decision was announced during the Wednesday morning airing of NBC's Today Show, which addressed who the Silence Breakers on TIME's Person Of The Year cover are.

"The galvanizing actions of the women on our cover…along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s," a statement from Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal read.

On the cover of the magazine's Person of the Year issue, five women are photographed including actress Ashley Judd, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, and singer Taylor Swift.

Within the issue, though, Time featured even more "silence breakers," including actress Rose McGowan, who reached a settlement with Harvey Weinstein in 1997 after accusing him of sexual assault. McGowan has been one of the leading voices commenting on sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

"The number of people sharing their stories with me is so intense, especially since all of this is incredibly triggering for me as well," McGowan told Time. "People forget a lot that there’s a human behind this, someone who is very hurt. But that’s O.K. It fuels my fire. They really f-cked with the wrong person."

The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/mLgNTveY9z https://t.co/GBo9z57RVG — (@time) #

The people featured for the Person of the Year cover story weren't all women, either. Actor Terry Crews, who shared his own personal story of alleged sexual harassment, accusing Hollywood agent Adam Venit of groping him.

"People were saying, ‘You should have beaten him up.’ I’m like, Why is nobody questioning him?’ Nobody questions the predator," Crews told Time. "You know why? Because they just expect it. And I expect it. And I just said, ‘No more.’ Why are you questioning the victim here? Let’s flip it. Let’s talk about what the predator is doing."

Who Else Was Considered For Person of the Year?

Before the publication announced its honoree, it had announced a shortlist that had been narrowed to include former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who inspired the movement that saw other NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest, former FBI director Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of independently running the Department of Justice's Russia investigation, and President Donald Trump.

Time magazine's Person of the Year: "The Silence Breakers — (@brianstelter) #

Trump’s candidacy rewrote the rules of politics. Now he has changed the rules of the presidency. From Washington to Wall Street, Peoria to Pyongyang, late-night television to social media, much of the world revolves around the Trump show. He inserts himself into social debates—the protests in the National Football League, the fight over Confederate monuments—and instantly turns them into cultural flash points.

More to come.