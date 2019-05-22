You guys, I have never felt so prepared for Pride. Tarte just dropped a gorg rainbow palette, ASOS debuted an incredible unisex clothing line, and now Teva is out here making sure my feet look perfect for walking alongside the parade. If you're a footwear fan or a lover of musical duo Tegan & Sara, or both, you're probably wondering where to buy the Teva x Tegan & Sara Pride Sandals, and who could blame you? Teva makes some pretty cute shoes in general, but these have to be some of their all-time best. These rainbow platform babies are guaranteed to make a statement at pride, and they'll look just as cool at a party, at the pool, or on your Instagram. What's more, some of the money you spend on them will be going to a great cause.

Tegan and Sara are identical twins, talented musicians, and vocal advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, so when Teva decided to create something special for Pride month, they knew exactly who to call. The duo collaborated with Teva to create the cutest limied-edition flatform sandal I've ever seen, and for every pair purchased, $15 will be donated to Tegan and Sara Foundation, the sisters' own organization that works to promote "racial, social, and and gender justice for LGBTQ+ girls and women." In particular, it will help young LGBTQ+ girls attend summer camps, at which they can hone their leadership skills and self-confidence. How amazing is that?

Of course, these very cool girls made some very cool sandals:

These babies might actually make me look — gasp — tall:

Flatform Universal Pride $80 | Teva Buy Now

I'd be in it for the height lift alone, but in addition to the massive platform, the rainbow color scheme, and the generous donation to the LGBTQ+ community, there's also a beautiful, inclusive campaign featuring some beautiful, inspired people. Teva rounded up members of the community and asked what pride meant to them, then treated them to a photoshoot rocking the new Tegan & Sara sandals. The photos and their wise responses are both so special.

To Dwayne, pride is all about acknowledgement and embracing self-love:

For Vivian, it's all about basking in the spotlight you deserve:

And according to Christin and Ashley, it's all about that R-E-S-P-E-C-T, you feel me?

According to the brand's press release, Tegan and Sara have been fans of Teva for quite some time, which further solidified the collaboration as a match made in Pride heaven. “We got our first pair of Teva sandals when we were 16. This rainbow Flatform collab is like full circle LGBTQ+ Pride validation," said the duo in the press release. "Teva's generous support for our foundation will allow us to help even more LGBTQ+ youth," they added. Seriously, this collab is giving me all the feels.

Yes, equality! Yes, cute shoes!

If you want to get in on the action and buy yourself a pair of the sandals, they're available now on the Teva site, as well as online at Nordstrom. If you're like Tegan and Sara and already love the brand, treating yourself to a new pair while also giving back is basically ideal. If you're new to the brand, consider this the perfect opportunity to snag some flatforms and share the love.