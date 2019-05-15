Each June, we honor the 1969 Stonewall riots by celebrating Pride Month. Seeing as this year marks the 50th an anniversary of the uprising, it's set to be an especially momentous and special fete. Get your wardrobe ready for the occasion by snagging a pair of Pride 2019 shoes, which range from rainbow slides to technicolor sneakers to the brightest Dr Martens around. If you've ever attended a Pride parade, workshop, concert, or the like, then you know how awesomely all out people go with their dressing — build your look from the base up and get really to celebrate!

Reebok and Dr Martens recently released styles that go beyond rainbow-loaded designs and take their dedication to supporting the LGBTQ community one step further. Each brand will donate a portion of the proceeds from the styles to Fenway Health, an LGBT health care, research and advocacy organization, and The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth, respectively. Shopping with a cause is a truly powerful thing and proves to brands that cause-backed products matter, so take a look at the styles below and consider putting your money towards one of them.

Rainbow Lining

CLUB C 85 PRIDE SHOES $70 | Reebok Buy Now

Reebok dropped a pack of three shoes especially for Pride, including their classic Club C 85 sneaker reimagined with rainbow colored stitching and a Pride flag on the side. Snag yourself a pair between May 15 and June 30 because Reebok will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the Reebok Pride Collection to Fenway Health, a LGBT health care, research and advocacy organization, up to $50,000. If you've been needing a new pair of white sneakers, make this style your pick.

Get The Boot

1460 PRIDE $145 | Dr Martens Buy Now

Dr Martens' most iconic boot silhouette gets swirled and twirled in thick rainbow stripes, while "PRIDE" is printed down the backstrap. It goes without saying that this style is the opposite of subtle! A portion from the sale of each pair will be donated to The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit organization focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth.

Cap It All Off

Chuck Taylor All Star Pride High Top $65 | Converse Buy Now

Classic Chucks get a bright update via a rainbow lightning bolt and star patch. These shoes boast an electric energy that's perfect for the month of festivities ahead.

Stick To It

RAINBOW OLD SKOOL V PLATFORM $80 | Vans Buy Now

Sneakers for those too lazy to deal with laces! These purple Vans feature velcro strap closures and a rainbow sole — if head-turning kicks are what you're after, these need to join your wardrobe.

Pride Slides

Melissa Beach 3DB Rain Slides $85 | Shopbop Buy Now

Because who wouldn't want to walk around with rainbows arching over their feet every day?

Speaking Technicolor

Gola Coaster Rainbow Sneakers $65 | Free People Buy Now

Rad sneakers as seen through Instagram's rainbow filter.

On A High

FREESTYLE HI PRIDE SHOES $75 | Reebok Buy Now

Another sneaker from Reebok's Pride pack, this style boasts an '80s high top design as well as the rainbow stitching and rainbow flag icon. As with its sister style, between May 15th and June 30th, Reebok will donate a portion of the proceeds from this shoe to Fenway Health, up to $50,000.

Seeing Spots

PRIDE PACK SUPERSTAR SHOES $60 | Adidas Buy Now

Show me a more fun reimagining of Adidas' much-loved Superstar silhouette. I'll wait.

Life On The Wedge

Rainbow Wedge Thong Sandal $65 | Free People Buy Now

If you love the '90s you'll love these rainbow wedge flip-flops, which are all kinds of playful and fun.

Bright Idea

Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Pride Low Top $0 | Converse Buy Now

And finally, a pair of low-top Converse sneakers wrapped in a rainbow ribbon, because you're a total gift.