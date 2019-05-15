When I was younger and just getting into makeup, my most prized possession was an Urban Decay eyeshadow in the original version of shade "Midnight Cowboy." About a year later, I tried out the shade "Midnight Cowboy Rides Again," which featured chunkier flecks of glitter, and had one of my very first makeup epiphanies: The more sparkle, the better. I've stuck to this motto ever since, and UD have remained the glitter experts in my makeup-loving mind, so if you're curious as to when the Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Collection drops, I don't blame you — it's gonna be good.

TBH, I'd be happy with an all-out glitter collection for any reason, but what makes Urban Decay's new line extra-special is the message of self-acceptance and love that goes along with it. The brand took to Instagram to debut all the newness, and let followers know that the Pride-inspired collection was about more than just a passion of glitter. "We believe in celebrating your true self and loving whomever the f**k you want," UD wrote on Instagram, "This year for World Pride: Together, we will Sparkle Out Loud with our new Heavy Metal Glitter Collection launching globally June 2019."

Urban Decay, you make me "proud" to wear your products! The message behind this collection is so inspiring:

And based off of all the imagery they brand is posting to hype it up, it looks like the formulas will be just as incredible:

So, what's dropping? Tons of sparkly new shades, in the glitter-focused formulas that put the brand on the map. First up are eight vivid hues of the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner ($21, coming soon to urbandecay.com), which, spoiler alert, I used every damn day my freshman year in high school. I had no chill when it came to a face full of glitter in my 9AM classes!

The new shades include "Disco Daydream," "Goldmine," "Gunmetal," "Starfire," Stonewall," "Studio," and "Volume." I'm into it:

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Each of these makes painting on a glitzy strip of liner a total breeze — but if you can only justify buying one shade, "Stonewall" is my pick, for a pretty great reason. In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, Urban Decay will be donating 25% of profits from this shade to the The Stonewall Foundation, a non-profit organization working to support and empower the LGBTQ+ community.

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in "Stonewall" $21 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Next up in the collection are seven shades of the Heavy Metal Glitter Gel ($22, coming soon to urbandecay.com), and OMG, they're all perfection:

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Take a look at "Disco Daydream," "Distortion," "Dreamland," "Party Monster," "Saturday Stardust," "Soul Love," and "Star Rider." Wow. UD did have a glitter gel way back in the early 2000s, but this formula is new and improved, with more BGE (Big Glitter Energy, obvi!) than ever before. TBH, I've been staring at "Saturday Stardust," an iridescent pink glitter with a green shift, for longer than I care to admit. It's totally mesmerizing.

Heavy Metal Glitter Gel in "Saturday Stardust" $22 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Moving right along, look out for four new shades of the brand's iconic 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($22, coming soon to urbandecay.com):

Courtesy of Urban Decay

I really feel like these rich jewel tones are fit for royalty — "Viper," "Electric Empire," "Roxy," and "Wild Side" are about as bougie as glitter liner can get. The thought of glitter on your waterline might sound harsh, I get that, but these have the same super creamy, glides-right-on formula of the non-glitzy eye pencils, so they're as comfortable as they are sparkly.

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in "Electric Empire" $22 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Last but not least, the collection rounds out with four shimmery shades of Hi-Fi Shine Glitter Lip Gloss ($20, coming soon to urbandecay.com):

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Something about the way "Star Stunner," "Disco Queen," "Hot Love," and "Wildside" are packaged just makes me want to keep them on display at all times. They're just so gorgeous! No sparkly look is complete without a good glitter gloss, and this formula delivers major shimmer and shine without any gritty texture.

Hi-Fi Shine Glitter Lip Gloss in "Star Stunner" $20 | Urban Decay Coming Soon

Ready to shop your glitzy heart out? The entire Sparkle Out Loud collection is shoppable on the Urban Decay website come May 21.