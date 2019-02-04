Don't get me wrong, I love a bold, bright eye shadow palette as much as the next guy or gal, but my favorite beauty products are the ones that get my skin looking its best. IT Cosmetics has always been one of my go-to brands when it comes to both skincare and complexion products, and while I've got quite a few tried-and-true favorites from them already, I'm always excited to see what they'll cook up next. That said, if you're also curious as to where to buy IT Cosmetics’ new Full Coverage Foundation Powder, read on for more info about how to snag their latest and greatest skin savior.

IT Cosmetics is known for crafting innovative, plastic surgeon-approved formulas that are chock full of "skin-loving ingredients," aka ones that are clinically proven to help your skin while they cover, contour, et cetera. I've used the Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream ($39, itcosmetics.com) on and off for the past four years, and it's one of my favorite base products with SPF 50 that provides coverage with a natural, skin-like finish. I've also been known to reach for the Bye Bye Breakout Concealer ($28, itcosmetics.com) when I've got a few blemishes, as in addition to covering up a spot, the formula itself is infused with skincare ingredients to help zap the zits themselves, including kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur, and even a gentle AHA/BHA complex.

Before and After posts showing off great complexions are kinda this brand's thing, and I could scroll through their Instagram all day because of it:

I have quite a few IT Cosmetics powders on my vanity, but when I heard about the brand new Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Powder with Luxe Brush ($42, originally $47, qvc.com), I knew it was worth adding to my collection. The powder and brush duo will be sold exclusively on QVC, and when you do the math on the individual products, it's a pretty damn good deal. A typical IT Cosmetics powder runs between $29 and $26 dollars, while the Heavenly Luxe Bye Bye Foundation Brush on its own retails for $48, so it's almost like you're buying the brush and getting the entire powder for free when you snag the set on QVC! BTW, I have a ton of the brand's face brushes, and they're so soft and easy to blend with.

I love a good deal, if you know what I'm saying!

As far as formula goes, the powder is described as a totally full-coverage matte finish that still looks natural and feels lightweight and hydrating. It's definitely the kind of thing you can wear all on its own, but knowing me, I'll be using this powder foundation over my CC+ Cream to mattify and get an additional layer of coverage.

TBH, I've never met a powder I didn't like, and seeing as I've had a ton of success with IT Cosmetics complexion products in the past, I'm really looking forward to putting this new foundation powder to the test. If you, too, feel like your skin could benefit, I highly suggest hitting up the QVC site and giving the bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Powder a shot. Here's to great skin!